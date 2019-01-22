Power Ranking Each MLB Team's Lineup Before Spring Training 2019

0 of 30

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Though the ongoing job hunts of Bryce Harper and Manny Machado complicate things a bit, it's time to get serious with a discussion about the best lineups in Major League Baseball.

We've come to present our two cents in the form of a power rankings that counts down MLB's most intimidating offenses from No. 30 all the way to No. 1.

The rankings are meant to size up teams' hitters only, so we didn't hold the pitcher's spot against National League clubs. And while we focused on projected regulars at each position, a select few platoon partnerships deserved shoutouts. The rankings were a subjective call informed by recent history and general expectations for 2019.

A good stat to know going in is wRC+, or weighted runs created plus. It measures offensive value in relation to league average (100) and is therefore good for putting individual hitters and whole offenses on a common scale.