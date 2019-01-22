Power Ranking Each MLB Team's Lineup Before Spring Training 2019

Power Ranking Each MLB Team's Lineup Before Spring Training 2019January 22, 2019
Though the ongoing job hunts of Bryce Harper and Manny Machado complicate things a bit, it's time to get serious with a discussion about the best lineups in Major League Baseball.
We've come to present our two cents in the form of a power rankings that counts down MLB's most intimidating offenses from No. 30 all the way to No. 1.
The rankings are meant to size up teams' hitters only, so we didn't hold the pitcher's spot against National League clubs. And while we focused on projected regulars at each position, a select few platoon partnerships deserved shoutouts. The rankings were a subjective call informed by recent history and general expectations for 2019.
A good stat to know going in is wRC+, or weighted runs created plus. It measures offensive value in relation to league average (100) and is therefore good for putting individual hitters and whole offenses on a common scale.
30. Baltimore Orioles
CF Cedric Mullins
2B Jonathan Villar
1B Chris Davis
LF Trey Mancini
DH Mark Trumbo
RF DJ Stewart
3B Renato Nunez
C Chance Sisco
SS Richie Martin
Collective 2018 wRC+: 84
Though there were other reasons, finishing last in the American League in runs and second-to-last in MLB in wRC+ were certainly big reasons why the Baltimore Orioles lost 115 games in 2018. And that was with Manny Machado for half the year.
This time around, perhaps Chris Davis and Mark Trumbo will turn back the clock and combine with Trey Mancini for a lethal power-hitting core. Failing that, relative newcomers like Cedric Mullins, DJ Stewart, Renato Nunez, Chance Sisco and Richie Martin might make the most of regular playing time.
A more honest assessment of the Baltimore lineup, however, is that it's filled with has-beens and likely never-will-bes. At least until top prospects Austin Hays, Yusniel Diaz and Ryan Mountcastle get the call, it's not going to be pretty.
29. Miami Marlins
2B Starlin Castro
3B Martin Prado
C J.T. Realmuto
RF Brian Anderson
1B Peter O'Brien
CF Lewis Brinson
LF Austin Dean
SS JT Riddle
Collective 2018 wRC+: 97
If J.T. Realmuto is traded, a Miami Marlins offense that scored fewer runs and posted a lower wRC+ than any in the NL in 2018 will have lost its best hitter. For now, however, he's still around.
Perhaps the only way things will get better in 2019 is if the Marlins improve on last year's MLB-low 128 home runs. Realmuto might help with that if he stays, but perhaps not as much as Lewis Brinson and Peter O'Brien if they can make good on the potential they teased in the minors.
If not, Realmuto will be stuck with modest support from Starlin Castro, Brian Anderson and Austin Dean. Top prospects Monte Harrison and Isan Diaz could provide some energy when they arrive, but that might not be until later in the year.
28. San Francisco Giants
2B Joe Panik
1B Brandon Belt
C Buster Posey
3B Evan Longoria
SS Brandon Crawford
RF Austin Slater
LF Chris Shaw
CF Steven Duggar
Collective 2018 wRC+: 91
Only the Marlins scored fewer runs and hit fewer homers than the San Francisco Giants in 2018. More offense won't materialize in 2019 unless youngsters and veterans alike get it together.
To this end, it doesn't bode well that Buster Posey, Evan Longoria, Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford and Joe Panik are several years past their offensive peaks. The outfield trio of Chris Shaw, Steven Duggar and Austin Slater holds more promise, but each has a concerning relationship with the swing and miss.
Pretty much the only reason for optimism has to do with how San Francisco's core veterans at least have reasonably high floors to support their low ceilings. Even still, the Giants figure to struggle on offense again this season.
27. Detroit Tigers
CF JaCoby Jones
3B Jeimer Candelario
RF Nicholas Castellanos
1B Miguel Cabrera
DH Christin Stewart
2B Niko Goodrum
LF Mikie Mahtook
C Grayson Greiner
SS Jordy Mercer
Collective 2018 wRC+: 98
The Detroit Tigers will lose their best hitter if the trade market takes Nicholas Castellanos away. If not, Castellanos, a healthy Miguel Cabrera and breakout candidate Christin Stewart should make for a strong middle-of-the-order trio.
Offense otherwise figures to be hard to come by. Out of JaCoby Jones, Jeimer Candelario, Nike Goodrum and Mikie Mahtook, only Goodrum turned his 2018 audition into a respectable showing. Grayson Greiner is about as offensively challenged as the next catcher, and Jordy Mercer is...well, Jordy Mercer.
All told, the aforementioned middle-of-the-order trio is the only reason to believe the Tigers won't finish dead-last in wRC+ and second-to-last in the AL in runs again.
26. San Diego Padres
2B Ian Kinsler
LF Wil Myers
1B Eric Hosmer
RF Hunter Renfroe
CF Franchy Cordero
C Austin Hedges
SS Luis Urias
3B Ty France
Collective 2018 wRC+: 98
The San Diego Padres were threatening to keep Wil Myers at third base, but it's back to the outfield for him. That seems to be bad news for Franmil Reyes, who doesn't have a large enough body of work to take right field from Hunter Renfroe.
Still, it's not all bad. Myers, Eric Hosmer and Ian Kinsler can be the veteran glue holding things together while Renfroe, Franchy Cordero and Luis Urias amplify their tantalizing talent. And while Austin Hedges gets the nod by default, his glove could swiftly lose precedence to Francisco Mejia's bat.
More upside will arrive when uber-prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. is called up to play shortstop. Even before then, this offense should already be on its way to improving on last year's dreadful showing (3.8 runs per game and 90 wRC+).
25. Chicago White Sox
RF Jon Jay
2B Yoan Moncada
1B Jose Abreu
DH Yonder Alonso
C Welington Castillo
LF Daniel Palka
3B Yolmer Sanchez
SS Tim Anderson
CF Adam Engel
Collective 2018 wRC+: 93
The Chicago White Sox lineup will get a huge boost if Machado comes aboard. If not, it should get a reasonably large boost when slugging wunderkind Eloy Jimenez gets the call early in the year.
In the meantime, the White Sox know they can count on Jose Abreu to be one of the AL's better middle-of-the-order sluggers. Daniel Palka could lead the team in homers, while Yoan Moncada and Tim Anderson provide both power and speed.
However, these guys are also holdovers from an offense that led MLB in strikeout rate and finished with just a .302 on-base percentage. There's only so much newcomers Yonder Alonso and Jon Jay can do to help in those departments.
24. Arizona Diamondbacks
LF David Peralta
CF Ketel Marte
1B Jake Lamb
RF Steven Souza Jr.
3B Eduardo Escobar
2B Wilmer Flores
SS Nick Ahmed
C Alex Avila
Collective 2018 wRC+: 102
Paul Goldschmidt was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in December, and with him went a .947 OPS and 30 homers per year since 2013. The Arizona Diamondbacks will be hard-pressed to replace that production.
It might be doable, however. David Peralta and Eduardo Escobar are coming off strong seasons, and Ketel Marte was quite good for most of 2018. If healthy, Jake Lamb and Steven Souza Jr. each have 30-homer potential.
Still, some perspective is in order. The Snakes ranked ninth in the NL in runs and put up a 94 wRC+ last year with Goldschmidt. Even if they do make up for his absence, they'll still be a ways from having a good offense.
23. Texas Rangers
DH Shin-Soo Choo
2B Rougned Odor
SS Elvis Andrus
LF Joey Gallo
RF Nomar Mazara
1B Ronald Guzman
3B Patrick Wisdom
C Jeff Mathis
CF Delino DeShields
Collective 2018 wRC+: 93
Of the names listed above, only Joey Gallo and Shin-Soo Choo had good years for the Texas Rangers in 2018. Everyone else either struggled or played for a different organization.
Still, we're not ready to quit Nomar Mazara. Nor Rougned Odor, who got back on track in the second half of 2018. Elvis Andrus was good in 2016 and 2017 and also before he broke his elbow last year. Ronald Guzman and Patrick Wisdom deserve optimism based on their strong performances at Triple-A.
But while we don't think this offense is ticketed for a repeat of last year's 91 wRC+, our optimism only goes so far. It may take a breakout from 24-year-old former top prospect Willie Calhoun for Texas to avoid having the worst offense in the American League West.
22. Seattle Mariners
CF Mallex Smith
RF Mitch Haniger
3B Kyle Seager
1B Edwin Encarnacion
DH Jay Bruce
LF Domingo Santana
C Omar Narvaez
SS Tim Beckham
2B Dee Gordon
Collective 2018 wRC+: 103
The Seattle Mariners lineup features one All-Star-caliber hitter (Mitch Haniger) and then what amounts to a series of upside plays.
For Encarnacion, Kyle Seager, Jay Bruce and Dee Gordon, Seattle's hope is they get new life and return to earlier excellence. Mallex Smith brings plenty of speed, but he'll have to repeat his surprise 2018 breakout to earn his keep. Omar Narvaez is looking to build on his own surprise breakout, while Tim Beckham and Domingo Santana will be attempting to go back to what worked in 2017.
Yet there's not enough upside to make up for the losses of Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz and Jean Segura. The Mariners will be lucky if they so much as match the mediocrity of their 2018 offense.
21. Pittsburgh Pirates
2B Adam Frazier
CF Starling Marte
1B Josh Bell
LF Corey Dickerson
C Francisco Cervelli
3B Colin Moran
RF Lonnie Chisenhall
SS Erik Gonzalez
Collective 2018 wRC+: 112
From looking at that wRC+, you might think the Pittsburgh Pirates had a great offense in 2018. In actuality, they ranked 10th in the NL in runs.
The Pirates don't lack good hitters. Erik Gonzalez aside, everyone listed above can handle the bat just fine. So can Jung Ho Kang, who's back to platoon with Colin Moran at the hot corner. At least until Gregory Polanco returns from shoulder surgery, however, there's a notable lack of great hitters in Pittsburgh.
Among other things, that figures to result in a difficulty in racking up runs via the long ball. The Pirates will have to scratch and claw. Such a lineup is better described as pesky than dangerous.
20. Kansas City Royals
2B Whit Merrifield
SS Adalberto Mondesi
LF Alex Gordon
C Salvador Perez
1B Ryan O'Hearn
DH Jorge Soler
3B Hunter Dozier
RF Jorge Bonifacio
CF Billy Hamilton
Collective 2018 wRC+: 98
Of the core players who led the Kansas City Royals to the World Series in 2014 and 2015, only Alex Gordon and Salvador Perez remain. Only the latter, who's hit 54 homers since 2017, is still a useful hitter.
The Royals do, however, have a pair of strong hitters up the middle in Whit Merrifield and Adalberto Mondesi, the latter of whom took a big step toward stardom in 2018. Ditto for Ryan O'Hearn, who put up a .950 OPS in 44 games with Kansas City. If healthy, Jorge Soler might continue his own 2018 breakout.
Though there's not much to like about the rest of the Royals lineup, that gives them as many as five hitters to be excited about going into 2019. Their offense should function like it did in the second half of 2018, when it quietly put up a respectable 99 wRC+.
19. Los Angeles Angels
RF Kole Calhoun
CF Mike Trout
LF Justin Upton
DH Albert Pujols
SS Andrelton Simmons
1B Justin Bour
3B Zack Cozart
C Jonathan Lucroy
2B David Fletcher
Collective 2018 wRC+: 109
Though it's been well-established that Mike Trout is the game's best all-around player, it also needs to be pointed out that he's now the best hitter in baseball. He's led the majors in wRC+ in each of the last two seasons despite playing his home games at a park that leans pitcher-friendly.
Apart from Trout, the Los Angeles Angels lineup is a mixed bag. Justin Upton can be penciled in for 30 homers, and Andrelton Simmons will hit for a high average. But at least until Shohei Ohtani is healthy enough to hit—the when of which is unclear—Justin Bour may be the Angels' next best hitter.
Which is to say: We're not banking on Albert Pujols, Zack Cozart or Jonathan Lucroy to turn back the clock. Even with Trout, the Angels figure to have a roughly league-average offense once again.
18. Toronto Blue Jays
LF Billy McKinney
SS Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
1B Justin Smoak
DH Kendrys Morales
CF Kevin Pillar
RF Randal Grichuk
3B Brandon Drury
2B Devon Travis
C Danny Jansen
Collective 2018 wRC+: 103
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. might become the Toronto Blue Jays' best hitter when he gets the call early in 2019. Bo Bichette is also waiting in the wings, and Rowdy Tellez arguably deserves a starting spot right now.
Even without them, the Toronto offense is better than it might look at first glance. Justin Smoak and Kendrys Morales are reliable hitters with power, and Randal Grichuk can be penciled in for 25 or so dingers. The Blue Jays will be even better off if Devon Travis returns to his promising form of 2015 and 2016.
Otherwise, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Danny Jansen can make up the difference by building on their promising 2018 seasons. Billy McKinney and Teoscar Hernandez, meanwhile, should have a productive platoon partnership in left field. At worst, this lineup can repeat last year's 101 wRC+ and 4.4 runs per game.
17. Minnesota Twins
LF Eddie Rosario
SS Jorge Polanco
3B Miguel Sano
DH Nelson Cruz
1B C.J. Cron
RF Max Kepler
2B Jonathan Schoop
C Jason Castro
CF Byron Buxton
Collective 2018 wRC+: 103
The Minnesota Twins can count on Nelson Cruz to grace them with 40ish homers in 2019. C.J. Cron should pitch in another 30 or so. Those dingers should drive in Eddie Rosario and Jorge Polanco plenty of times.
Beyond that, it's a question of potential. Max Kepler needs to leap a final hurdle between him and stardom. Jonathan Schoop and especially Miguel Sano and Byron Buxton need to forget 2018 ever happened and go back to what worked in 2017.
The Twins offense will be one of the AL's best if those guys square themselves away. But with Schoop, Sano and Buxton in particular, there's simply too much volatility to take that for granted.
16. Cleveland Indians
SS Francisco Lindor
2B Jason Kipnis
3B Jose Ramirez
DH Carlos Santana
1B Jake Bauers
RF Tyler Naquin
CF Leonys Martin
C Roberto Perez
LF Greg Allen
Collective 2018 wRC+: 107
The Cleveland Indians posted a 105 wRC+ and ranked third in MLB in runs last year. Gone from that offense, however, are Michael Brantley, Edwin Encarnacion, Yan Gomes and Yonder Alonso.
What's left is a decidedly top-heavy lineup. The Tribe can count on Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez to do their dual MVP candidate thing, but they otherwise need vintage performances from Carlos Santana and Jason Kipnis, a breakout by Jake Bauers and good health for Leonys Martin and Tyler Naquin.
Santana (who still has patience and power) and Bauers (who's young and talented) deserve some optimism, and Martin said he's 100 percent after a life-threatening infection in 2018. But while they should buoy the Cleveland lineup, a step back will be hard to avoid.
15. Colorado Rockies
CF Charlie Blackmon
1B Daniel Murphy
3B Nolan Arenado
RF David Dahl
SS Trevor Story
LF Ian Desmond
C Chris Iannetta
2B Garrett Hampson
Collective 2018 wRC+: 111
The Colorado Rockies will score a ton of runs in 2019, but the obligatory disclaimer is that Coors Field will have a lot to do with that. The real test of their offense will come on the road, which was not kind to them last year.
This will come down to the support around Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon. A healthy Daniel Murphy will go a long way in this regard, as should a healthy David Dahl. Garrett Hampson, who boasts a .389 career on-base percentage in the minors, can also help.
It's not so easy to give Murphy and Dahl the benefit of the doubt, but there's enough upside in Colorado to push us in the direction of optimism. This time around, the Rockies should indeed do better than a 94 wRC+ in the process of scoring a ton of runs.
14. Cincinnati Reds
CF Scott Schebler
SS Jose Peraza
2B Scooter Gennett
1B Joey Votto
LF Matt Kemp
3B Eugenio Suarez
RF Yasiel Puig
C Tucker Barnhart
Collective 2018 wRC+: 117
The Cincinnati Reds weren't an offensive juggernaut in 2018, but they were in good hands when Joey Votto, Eugenio Suarez or Scooter Gennett was in the box. Those three combined for a 130 wRC+ and 69 homers in 2019.
Now along come Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp. If they could be good hitters at Dodger Stadium in 2018, they ought to be even better hitters at Great American Ball Park. Each should be good for at least 25 homers—health and fitness permitting in Kemp's case, of course.
The tricky part is how Nick Senzel, MLB.com's No. 6 prospect, fits into all this. He can definitely hit, but he's coming off a broken finger, and he's yet to prove he can handle a transition from the infield to the outfield. Even without him, however, the Reds can improve on last year's 102 wRC+.
13. Philadelphia Phillies
2B Cesar Hernandez
SS Jean Segura
LF Andrew McCutchen
1B Rhys Hoskins
RF Nick Williams
3B Maikel Franco
CF Odubel Herrera
C Jorge Alfaro
Collective 2018 wRC+: 109
The biggest addition to the Philadelphia Phillies lineup is yet to come. According to Matt Breen of Philly.com, the team is "optimistic" it'll land Bryce Harper or Manny Machado.
In the meantime, the Phillies are already equipped to improve on an offense that posted a 97 wRC+ and ranked 11th in the NL in runs last year. They should get solid across-the-board production (e.g., on-base percentage, power, speed) from Andrew McCutchen and Jean Segura. Moving from the outfield back to his comfort zone at first base might lead to greater consistency for Rhys Hoskins.
The rest of the Philly hitters were right around league average in 2018, but each might be better than that in 2019. In particular, Odubel Herrera is in line for a bounce-back campaign, while Jorge Alfaro has breakout potential. With their help, the Phillies lineup is due for a sizable step forward.
12. Tampa Bay Rays
CF Kevin Kiermaier
LF Tommy Pham
2B Joey Wendle
DH Avisail Garcia
1B Ji-Man Choi
SS Willy Adames
RF Austin Meadows
C Mike Zunino
3B Matt Duffy
Collective 2018 wRC+: 107
Though the Tampa Bay Rays didn't score many runs (4.4 per game) in 2018, they ranked second in the AL in on-base percentage and were running a mighty good 112 wRC+ by the second half of the season.
More of that is in order for 2019 if Kevin Kiermaier, Avisail Garcia and Mike Zunino can reclaim their respective forms from 2017. Willy Adames and Austin Meadows, meanwhile, are former top prospects who teased major league stardom in 2018—notably down the stretch in the case of Adames.
A lineup like this won't stand out next to those of the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees in the American League East. The Rays offense is nonetheless quietly stacked with quality hitters and very much ready to make an impression on the opposition.
11. New York Mets
RF Brandon Nimmo
3B Jed Lowrie
2B Robinson Cano
LF Michael Conforto
1B Todd Frazier
C Wilson Ramos
SS Amed Rosario
CF Juan Lagares
Collective 2018 wRC+: 118
If the New York Mets have a problem, it's that an offense that posted a 100 wRC+ and ranked 12th in the NL in runs last season might now have too many bats after the additions of Robinson Cano, Wilson Ramos, Jed Lowrie, Keon Broxton and J.D. Davis.
Brandon Nimmo and Michael Conforto aren't about to complain, as they won't have to carry the unit like they did throughout 2018. Cano, Ramos and Lowrie pack reliably above-average bats. Broxton and Davis have upside as regulars should Todd Frazier or Juan Lagares falter.
Alas, it could be tough for the Mets to find at-bats for late-bloomer Jeff McNeil or top prospect Peter Alonso. Nonetheless, their offense is due for a leap into the ranks of the NL's best.
10. Atlanta Braves
LF Ronald Acuna Jr.
2B Ozzie Albies
1B Freddie Freeman
3B Josh Donaldson
CF Ender Inciarte
RF Adam Duvall
SS Dansby Swanson
C Tyler Flowers
Collective 2018 wRC+: 105
Missing from an Atlanta Braves offense that mustered a 105 wRC+ and tied for fifth in the NL in runs in 2018 are right fielder Nick Markakis and catcher Kurt Suzuki.
On the bright side, Freddie Freeman has been one of MLB's best hitters since 2016, and the Braves can have high hopes for core youngsters Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies and Dansby Swanson. Acuna, in particular, will be an MVP candidate if he picks up where he left off from last year's supernova second half.
Then there's Josh Donaldson, on whom the Braves have bet $23 million on a return to his 2015 AL MVP form. This will depend on his health. But if he can stay on the field, he will hit and help transform the lineup from good to great.
9. St. Louis Cardinals
3B Matt Carpenter
2B Kolten Wong
1B Paul Goldschmidt
LF Marcell Ozuna
C Yadier Molina
SS Paul DeJong
CF Harrison Bader
RF Dexter Fowler
Collective 2018 wRC+: 112
Now that Paul Goldschmidt has joined forces with Matt Carpenter, the St. Louis Cardinals offense is anchored by two of the NL's five best hitters from 2018.
The company around them isn't too shabby either. With 38 homers since 2017, Yadier Molina has reinvented himself as a slugger. More power will come from Paul DeJong and Marcell Ozuna, the latter of whom hit more like his 2017 All-Star self in the second half of 2018.
The Cardinals should also get at least average-ish offense from Harrison Bader in center field and a Kolten Wong-Jedd Gyorko platoon at second base. Dexter Fowler, meanwhile, can't be any worse than he was in 2018. All told, this lineup looks much better than the one that was good enough for a 103 wRC+ and 4.7 runs per game last year.
8. Milwaukee Brewers
CF Lorenzo Cain
RF Christian Yelich
LF Ryan Braun
3B Travis Shaw
1B Jesus Aguilar
C Yasmani Grandal
SS Orlando Arcia
2B Cory Spangenberg
Collective 2018 wRC+: 120
The Milwaukee Brewers ranked second in the NL in home runs last year even though MVP Christian Yelich did not break out his big power until the second half. In Yelich, Travis Shaw and Jesus Aguilar, the Brewers have three candidates for 30-plus homers this year.
The Brewers should also get good power out of Ryan Braun and newcomer Yasmani Grandal, who's averaged 24 homers per year since 2016. Lorenzo Cain isn't much of a slugger, but his talent for getting on base is an ideal complement to the sluggers behind him.
Milwaukee likely won't get much offense from Orlando Arcia or a Cory Spangenberg-Hernan Perez platoon up the middle. However, the goods are there for the Brewers to make like the second half of 2018, when they had a 114 wRC+ and scored five runs per game.
7. Washington Nationals
RF Adam Eaton
SS Trea Turner
3B Anthony Rendon
LF Juan Soto
2B Brian Dozier
1B Ryan Zimmerman
CF Victor Robles
C Yan Gomes
Collective 2018 wRC+: 116
It's weird to imagine a Washington Nationals lineup without Bryce Harper, but...well, there it is. Yet that doesn't signal doom for an offense that ranked second in the NL in wRC+ and third in runs last year.
The Nats can count on All-Star-level offense from Anthony Rendon and on power and speed from Trea Turner. Yan Gomes and Kurt Suzuki will boost a catcher spot that was an offensive black hole in 2018. After playing through injury last year, Brian Dozier should recapture his 40-homer power and upgrade a second base spot that also struggled.
Elsewhere, Adam Eaton and Ryan Zimmerman are productive hitters when healthy, and the upside of Juan Soto and top prospect Victor Robles goes through the roof. The former can emerge as an MVP candidate following the best offensive season ever by a teenager in 2018. The latter has breakout potential out the wazoo.
6. Los Angeles Dodgers
LF Joc Pederson
SS Corey Seager
3B Justin Turner
1B Cody Bellinger
2B Max Muncy
CF Chris Taylor
RF Alex Verdugo
C Russell Martin
Collective 2018 wRC+: 126
The Los Angeles Dodgers led the NL in runs and home runs last year, not to mention all of MLB in wRC+. However, gone from that offense are Manny Machado, Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp, Yasmani Grandal and Brian Dozier. Any optimism about them avoiding a step back has its limits.
It could be worse, though. Justin Turner is a reliably excellent hitter, and the Dodgers should get at least 25 homers apiece from Cody Bellinger, Joc Pederson and a healthy Corey Seager. Alex Verdugo doesn't have that much power, but he's ready to become the Dodgers' next great young hitter.
Max Muncy is more of a wild card following a 162 wRC+ and 35 homers that came out of nowhere in 2018. But Turner and Chris Taylor are examples of how Dodgers breakouts can indeed carry over, so we'll lean positive on his chances and assume this will once again be one of the NL's top lineups.
5. Oakland Athletics
SS Marcus Semien
3B Matt Chapman
DH Khris Davis
1B Matt Olson
RF Stephen Piscotty
2B Jurickson Profar
LF Nick Martini
CF Ramon Laureano
C Josh Phegley
Collective 2018 wRC+: 119
The Oakland Athletics know they can count on Khris Davis for 40-plus homers and exactly a .247 batting average. Matt Chapman and Matt Olson will provide additional power at the corners, as should Stephen Piscotty in right field following his career revival in 2018.
Coming off a long-awaited breakout in 2018, Jurickson Profar should soften the blow of Jed Lowrie's departure to the Mets. Albeit in a limited sample size, Nick Martini and Ramon Laureano each did better than an .800 OPS last season. They'll split time with Chad Pinder and Mark Canha, who hit well in their own right.
Put it together, and this offense doesn't look much worse than the one that ranked fourth in MLB in runs and third in home runs last season with a 121 second-half wRC+ to boot.
4. Chicago Cubs
SS Javier Baez
3B Kris Bryant
1B Anthony Rizzo
C Willson Contreras
LF Kyle Schwarber
2B Ben Zobrist
CF Ian Happ
RF Jason Heyward
Collective 2018 wRC+: 116
The Chicago Cubs scored 5.1 runs per game with an MLB-best 116 wRC+ in the first half in 2018, but they started slumping after the All-Star break, and their offense was completely broken by September and October. Deservedly or not, hitting coach Chili Davis was blamed.
In any case, color us optimistic that the Cubs will bounce back in 2019. Javier Baez is fresh off achieving superstardom, and Kris Bryant (whose shoulder is healthy) and Anthony Rizzo (who was excellent after April last season) should reclaim their own this year. Ben Zobrist is typically an on-base machine, and Kyle Schwarber will at least keep the power coming.
The real pressure is on Willson Contreras and Ian Happ to achieve the breakouts they teased in 2017. They have some bad habits (read: whiffs) to overcome, but they're too young and talented to be left out of Chicago's offensive revival.
3. Boston Red Sox
RF Mookie Betts
LF Andrew Benintendi
1B Mitch Moreland
DH J.D. Martinez
SS Xander Bogaerts
2B Dustin Pedroia
3B Rafael Devers
C Sandy Leon
CF Jackie Bradley Jr.
Collective 2018 wRC+: 123
After the Boston Red Sox led MLB in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and runs last year, it's hard to spot reasons why they shouldn't have an elite lineup once again in 2019.
It helps to have Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez—who teamed up for a 177 wRC+ and 75 homers last year—leading the charge. Xander Bogaerts and Andrew Benintendi are also coming off career-best seasons, and the latter isn't yet a fully formed threat. Ditto for Rafael Devers, Boston's resident breakout candidate.
Jackie Bradley Jr. endures extreme ups and downs, but he generally holds his own. Mitch Moreland and Steve Pearce should shape a quality first base platoon. If Dustin Pedroia is indeed finished as a productive regular, the Red Sox could do worse than Eduardo Nunez and Brock Holt as a fallback duo at second base.
2. New York Yankees
LF Brett Gardner
RF Aaron Judge
DH Giancarlo Stanton
CF Aaron Hicks
C Gary Sanchez
3B Miguel Andujar
SS Gleyber Torres
2B DJ LeMahieu
1B Luke Voit
Collective 2018 wRC+: 118
Because of such happenings as Aaron Judge's injury-shortened season and less-than-expected production out of Giancarlo Stanton and Gary Sanchez, a New York Yankees offense that blasted an MLB-record 267 home runs last year still felt like a disappointment.
It's a new year, however, and better things should be expected from those three. There should also be high hopes for the severely underrated Aaron Hicks and the young duo of Miguel Andujar and Gleyber Torres. The former hits a lot better than he fields, and the latter showed superstar potential before a hip injury derailed his rookie campaign. As surprising as Luke Voit's own breakout was, we also liked what we saw from him down the stretch in 2018.
Even if Brett Gardner and newcomer DJ LeMahieu seem out of place amid so many sluggers, their bat-to-ball skills will ensure the offense will be about more than just the long ball. The New York unit can leapfrog Boston's as the best in the American League East.
1. Houston Astros
CF George Springer
3B Alex Bregman
2B Jose Altuve
SS Carlos Correa
1B Yuli Gurriel
LF Michael Brantley
RF Josh Reddick
DH Tyler White
C Robinson Chirinos
Collective 2018 wRC+: 122
It was only two years ago that the Houston Astros offense led MLB in, oh, pretty much everything and finished with the best collective wRC+ since the Babe Ruth-Lou Gehrig-era Yankees. More so than what befell them in 2018, that is reflective of what the Astros will work with in 2019.
In Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and George Springer, a threesome that combined for a 151 wRC+, 82 homers and 39 steals in 2017 remains intact. Each of them is now in a position to rebound from regression in 2018. For his part, Alex Bregman needs only to sustain last year's MVP-level breakout.
Yuli Gurriel and Josh Reddick are two more candidates to hit more like their 2017 selves, while Tyler White is hot off showing what he can do with a 147 second-half wRC+. Michael Brantley, signed away from Cleveland in December, is one of MLB's best pure hitters.
This, folks, is a lineup that should tower over all the rest.
Stats courtesy of FanGraphs and Baseball Reference.