Every MLB Team's Potential Breakout Star in 2019

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Whether you favor Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Francisco Lindor or someone else, you know who the big stars are in Major League Baseball. And good news! They'll be there again in 2019.

But this isn't about them. It's about the next wave of stars about to crash over MLB.

We've pinpointed one potential breakout player for each of MLB's 30 teams. These are guys who haven't been All-Stars or major award winners. They otherwise fit a wide variety of descriptions—prospect, former prospect, heretofore serviceable veteran, etc.—but what ties them together is talent that hasn't yet peaked.

We'll go in alphabetical order by city.