Browns Trade Rumors: Duke Johnson on the Block After Odell Beckham Jr. Deal

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns have been active adding playmakers on both sides of the ball, but one of their key players from last season could be on his way out.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns are shopping running back Duke Johnson, and there are at least three teams interested in a possible deal.

However, Cleveland can afford to remain patient and is reportedly "holding out for good compensation."

The Browns notably added wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and defensive end Olivier Vernon in a trade with the New York Giants, helping turn the team into a legitimate contender next season.

With high expectations, it would make sense to keep a player who ranked third on the team with 47 catches last year.

However, there might not be too many snaps available with the emergence of running back Nick Chubb and the signing of fellow back Kareem Hunt.

Per Cabot, the Browns will likely wait to know what kind of discipline Hunt faces from the league before making a decision on Johnson. Hunt was released by the Kansas City Chiefs after he was seen on video pushing and kicking a woman, but he could receive a longer suspension due to another incident where he was accused of punching a man in the face, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Johnson's contract could also slow the pace of a trade, as he would count $2.3 million against the cap if dealt before June 1, per Cabot. After that point, there would only be $750,000 in dead money for 2019.

Still, a trade could bring a solid return based on the value he could bring to a new team. The 25-year-old has averaged 864 yards from scrimmage per season despite limited playing time and is one of the top receiving running backs in the league.

A team that needs depth at the position could give up decent assets for this type of contribution.