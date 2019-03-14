Report: Steelers, Eli Rogers Agree to 1-Year Contract After Antonio Brown Trade

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers and wide receiver Eli Rogers reportedly reached an agreement Thursday on a one-year contract.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network first reported the news. Financial details weren't immediately announced.

Rogers played just three games in 2018 after spending most of the season on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from a torn ACL in the previous season's playoffs.

The 26-year-old Miami native signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2015 but missed his entire rookie season because of a foot injury.

While Rogers enjoyed a solid campaign with 48 catches for 594 yards and three touchdowns in 2016, he's tallied just 30 receptions and a single score in 17 games over the last two years.

The University of Louisville product should have an opportunity to take on a more high-profile role next season following the Steelers' trade of Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders.

JuJu Smith-Schuster will take over as Pittsburgh's unquestioned top target, but the 5'10", 187-pounder should have an opportunity to compete with the likes of Donte Moncrief, James Washington and Ryan Switzer for a starting role. However, he could also find his roster spot in jeopardy with a poor training camp and preseason.

That said, now would be the perfect time for him to rediscover his 2016 form for the Steelers.