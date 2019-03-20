10 Players Set to Shock the College Football World in 2019

10 of 10

The biggest no-brainer on this list is sophomore Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas. It may not shock you that he's primed to break out with all that elite talent gone from the Tigers' front seven.

But it's going to be a surprise just how few people are able to block the 5-star 2018 recruit.

He is a force, and though the Tigers had a ton of playmakers who'll hit the NFL later this year, they didn't have anybody like Thomas. The former IMG Academy standout piled up 33 tackles, including 8.5 for a loss with 3.5 sacks, despite being behind a slew of stars.

Thomas is talented enough to be a first-team All-American as a sophomore. As a matter of fact, if he gets help from classmate K.J. Henry and some of the young interior linemen, he may wind up the best defensive player in the nation. Defensive coordinator Brent Venables is the perfect person to mold his talent.

Perhaps the best thing about Thomas a year ago was just how polished he looked when he got on the field. He already has an array of moves, and he also has elite speed coming off the edge. He's going to terrorize ACC quarterbacks when he's able to pin his ears back and go.

There's no question Clemson's defense will take a step back in 2019, but that's no reason to believe it will be bad. The Tigers are going to need some time to work out a rotation and find some dependable playmakers around which to surround their star defensive end.

Thomas is ready. He proved that a season ago, and if he's healthy, he'll be one of the nation's top two defensive ends along with Ohio State's Chase Young.

It'll be shocking to see just how good he is when a lot of people don't even know his name yet.

