Josh Rosen Trade Rumors: Giants Would Explore Dealing for Cardinals QB

The New York Giants have been major sellers so far in the new NFL year, so it comes as a change of pace to see them reportedly interested in adding a player.

Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reported Wednesday night on the Giants' direction and mentioned that the team may be interested in exploring a trade for Arizona Cardinals second-year quarterback Josh Rosen:

"Even as they signal a commitment to a rebuilding plan, the New York Giants still do not expect to move on from 38-year-old quarterback Eli Manning this year, according to multiple sources familiar with their strategy.

[...]

"Sources said they would explore a trade for Arizona's Josh Rosen, if the Cardinals decide to make him available, but that they aren't sure yet whether that will happen or whether they would be sure to make an offer for Rosen if it did."

The commitment to Manning has earned general manager Dave Gettleman criticism, especially as New York has parted ways with much younger assets such as wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and safety Landon Collins.

