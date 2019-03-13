Look: Antonio Brown Buys Billboards Thanking Steelers Fans After Raiders Trade

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2019

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown smiles during the NFL football team's news conference Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown may have forced his way out of town, but he made sure to show some love to the Steel City as he made his way west.

As his trade to the Oakland Raiders became official Wednesday, Brown took out space on local billboards in Pittsburgh to say thanks to the city he called home for nine years:

This is not the first time that Brown has paid tribute to Steelers Nation. Even as his public divorce from the team turned ugly, he made sure try to leave on good terms with the fans:

A thoughtful gesture like that probably won't make bitter fans any less upset about how Brown's time in black and gold ended, though.

