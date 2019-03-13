Look: Antonio Brown Buys Billboards Thanking Steelers Fans After Raiders Trade

Look: Antonio Brown Buys Billboards Thanking Steelers Fans After Raiders TradeMarch 14, 2019
Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown may have forced his way out of town, but he made sure to show some love to the Steel City as he made his way west.
As his trade to the Oakland Raiders became official Wednesday, Brown took out space on local billboards in Pittsburgh to say thanks to the city he called home for nine years:
KDKA @KDKA
THANK YOU PITTSBURGH: Former @steelers wide receiver @AB84 thanks Pittsburgh fans with local billboards. https://t.co/egpkxuZ7cQ https://t.co/hcgzG9M3bF
This is not the first time that Brown has paid tribute to Steelers Nation. Even as his public divorce from the team turned ugly, he made sure try to leave on good terms with the fans:
Antonio Brown @AB84
One thing I understand about this fan base and that I'll never forget and always appreciate is your passion. Know that it's all love this way and I am forever thankful for #steelernation ! 🙏🏾 (this is not a goodbye, just a thank u) https://t.co/5mCg5pRjXL
Antonio Brown @AB84
Thank you SteelerNation for a big 9 years...time to move on and forward..........✌🏽 #NewDemands https://t.co/fbIoFNdqK4
A thoughtful gesture like that probably won't make bitter fans any less upset about how Brown's time in black and gold ended, though.
