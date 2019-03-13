Stephen Curry Leads Warriors Past James Harden, Rockets Without Kevin Durant

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets for the first time in four tries this season with a 106-104 victory on Wednesday at the Toyota Center.

The two-time defending champions snapped Houston's nine-game winning streak and took a step toward breaking out of a slump that saw them go 4-6 in their previous 10 contests. Golden State is now 4.5 games ahead of Houston after prevailing in the 2018 Western Conference Finals rematch.

Klay Thompson (30 points and six rebounds) and Stephen Curry (24 points and five assists) provided much of the offense with Kevin Durant sidelined with an ankle injury. DeMarcus Cousins was also brilliant, challenging for a triple-double with 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

James Harden notched a double-double for Houston with 29 points and 10 assists but was just 2-of-12 from three-point range as a late comeback fell short. The Rockets were down 10 points with less than three minutes remaining and climbed within one but were unable to corral a loose ball after Harden missed a free throw down two to end the game.

What's Next?

The Rockets host the Phoenix Suns on Friday, while the Warriors are at the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

