Alliance of American Football 2019 Week 6 Schedule, Live Stream and Odds

Five members of the eight-team Alliance of American Football hold a 3-2 or 2-3 record, and two Week 6 contests feature a pair of those franchises.

The playoff races in both the Eastern and Western Conference could enjoy a clear bit of separation this week. Or, the aftermath of those results may create an even more jumbled mess.

This is exactly what the AAF needs in its inaugural season.

Week 6 also has a chance to provide some league history. We've highlighted that, along with the upcoming schedule, current standings and updated championship odds.

AAF Standings

Eastern Conference

Orlando Apollos: 5-0-0

Birmingham Iron: 3-2-0

Atlanta Legends: 2-3-0

Memphis Express: 1-4-0

Western Conference

San Antonio Commanders: 3-2-0

San Diego Fleet: 3-2-0

Arizona Hotshots: 2-3-0

Salt Lake City Stallions: 1-4-0

Week 6 Schedule

March 16: Memphis at Salt Lake, 4 p.m. ET (B/R Live)

March 16: Arizona at Orlando, 8 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

March 17: San Antonio at Atlanta, 4 p.m. ET (CBSSN)

March 17: Birmingham at San Diego, 8 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

All games can be streamed at aaf-live.com.

Game of the Week

Arizona Hotshots at Orlando Apollos

With a win and a little help, the 5-0 Apollos would become the first-ever AAF playoff qualifier.

Steve Spurrier's team can secure a postseason berth if it topples 2-3 Arizona on Saturday, then the San Antonio Commanders knock off the Atlanta Legends on Sunday.

The Apollos boast the league's most prolific offense, averaging 402 yards and 29.8 points so far. Last weekend, they collected 468 yards in a 31-14 dismissal of the Birmingham Iron to take firm control of the Eastern Conference.

Orlando quarterback Garrett Gilbert, who made one appearance for the Carolina Panthers in 2018, has tossed eight touchdowns without an interception this season. Former Minnesota Vikings receiver Charles Johnson leads the AAF in yards, too.

But even if the Apollos don't officially secure a playoff berth, a win against Arizona would effectively solidify their spot.

AAF Championships Odds

Covers.com shared the latest odds from the Westgate SuperBook.

Orlando Apollos: EVEN

San Antonio Commanders: 4/1

Arizona Hotshots: 6/1

San Diego Fleet: 6/1

Birmingham Iron: 8/1

Atlanta Legends: 25/1

Salt Lake Stallions: 25/1

Memphis Express: 60/1

