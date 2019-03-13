Cowboys Rumors: Cameron Fleming Agrees to Re-Sign on 2-Year, $8.5M Contract

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 7: Cameron Fleming #75 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Houston, Texans. The Texans defeated the Cowboys in overtime 19-16. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Offensive tackle Cameron Fleming has agreed a deal to remain with the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network noted that Fleming's contract could be worth up to $8.5 million over two years.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

