Cowboys Rumors: Cameron Fleming Agrees to Re-Sign on 2-Year, $8.5M Contract

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Offensive tackle Cameron Fleming has agreed a deal to remain with the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network noted that Fleming's contract could be worth up to $8.5 million over two years.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.