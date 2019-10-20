Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Ruled out of Opener vs. Clippers with Foot Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma will not play in Tuesday's season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers as he continues to recover from a foot injury.

Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times confirmed the news, noting Kuzma did not do any contact work during Sunday's practice. Kuzma has been sidelined since suffering a stress reaction in his foot while with Team USA during the FIBA World Cup.

Kuzma dealt with injuries throughout the 2018-19 campaign, when he was sidelined by back, hip and ankle ailments. He missed 12 games last season.

After he was supposed to compete in the 2019 FIBA World Cup, he left USA Basketball in August with a left ankle injury. He was later diagnosed with a stress reaction in his left foot that was deemed "serious, but not serious."

When he has been healthy enough to take the court, though, the 24-year-old has shown plenty of potential.

Though a number of his now-former teammates entered the league with more hype, Kuzma separated himself from the pack and was the lone untouchable asset as Los Angeles pursued Anthony Davis. By the time the Lakers acquired Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans in July, Kuzma was one of the few who remained in L.A.

Los Angeles brought in plenty of fresh faces to fill out a roster around Kuzma, Davis and LeBron James. Danny Green, DeMarcus Cousins, Avery Bradley, Troy Daniels and Quinn Cook were among the players added during the offseason, providing the team with depth.

The Lakers should remain competitive as long as James and Davis remain healthy, but being without Kuzma to start the season is a tough blow. He was untouchable in Davis trade talks for a reason.