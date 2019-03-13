Browns Trade Rumors: Emmanuel Ogbah on Block After Olivier Vernon Move

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns may not be done making moves, as defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is reportedly on the trade block.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns have started shopping Ogbah after their acquisition of Olivier Vernon.

Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported last week the Browns were acquiring Vernon from the New York Giants in exchange for offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler. According to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, that deal has been combined with the Browns' trade for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The Giants' return for Vernon and Beckham is Zeitler, safety Jabrill Peppers, a first-round pick and a third-rounder.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.