Browns Trade Rumors: Emmanuel Ogbah on Block After Olivier Vernon Move

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 13, 2019

Cleveland Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (90) walks off the field after warm ups before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns may not be done making moves, as defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is reportedly on the trade block.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns have started shopping Ogbah after their acquisition of Olivier Vernon.

Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported last week the Browns were acquiring Vernon from the New York Giants in exchange for offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler. According to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, that deal has been combined with the Browns' trade for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The Giants' return for Vernon and Beckham is Zeitler, safety Jabrill Peppers, a first-round pick and a third-rounder.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Report: Redskins Re-Sign AP

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Redskins Re-Sign AP

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    49ers Spending Too Much on Wrong People

    NFL logo
    NFL

    49ers Spending Too Much on Wrong People

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Ravens to Land Earl Thomas 🚨

    Bag secured for 4-Years/$55M

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Report: Ravens to Land Earl Thomas 🚨

    Bag secured for 4-Years/$55M

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Ravens to Sign Mark Ingram

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Ravens to Sign Mark Ingram

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report