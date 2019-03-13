Cowboys Reportedly Re-Sign Fullback Jamize Olawale to New Contract

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are keeping their backfield group intact after reportedly agreeing to a deal with fullback Jamize Olawale.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Olawale and the Cowboys agreed to terms Wednesday.

Olawale started his NFL career on the Cowboys' practice squad after going undrafted out of North Texas in 2012.

The Oakland Raiders signed Olawale away from Dallas, and he appeared in each of their final three games during his rookie season. He became a staple of Oakland's offense for six seasons before being traded back to the Cowboys in March 2018.

Olawale appeared in all 16 games for the Cowboys last season. The 29-year-old's primary role is as a blocker for Ezekiel Elliott and to help in pass protection. He only touched the ball twice for 13 yards in 2018.

Because the Cowboys put a heavy burden on Elliott to carry the offense—he led the NFL with 304 carries and 381 touches in 2018—a blocking fullback like Olawale helps protect him from taking big hits and wearing down late into the season.