5 Bold Predictions for the Final Month of 2018-19 NBA Season

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have never fielded more elite talent during Steve Kerr's tenure than they tout this year. But they're also fighting more shortcomings than ever: frontcourt concerns, limited bench shooting, inexperienced reserves and inconsistency that might be due to fatigue, complacency or both.

Perhaps that was always destined to be the case given the intrinsic challenge of three-peating.

"As you go, the journey gets harder," Kerr recently said, per The Athletic's Ethan Strauss. "There's more adversity. ... We're seeing plenty of adversity this year and I tell the players every year, there's a reason you pour champagne on each other when it's all said and done, because it is hard."

The Warriors look exhausted. Every time you think they might perk up, they snooze through another stretch.

While the All-Star break seemed like a chance to recharge their batteries, the Dubs came out of drained as ever. They're only 5-5 since the intermission with a minus-1.3 net rating that slots them in the bottom third.

None of this means Golden State won't win the title or shouldn't be considered the clear favorite to do so. But it does increase the possibility that the Warriors won't flip a switch until the playoffs.

On a macro level, that's fine. The Warriors' goals don't start until then, anyway. But from a micro view, their grip on a top seed feels tenuous at best.

The Nuggets are nipping at their heels and should be more motivated to floor the accelerator throughout the stretch run given their unique home-court advantage and the inexperience of their core.