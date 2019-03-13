Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Top Reports on Browns Trade, WR's Contract

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2019

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2018, file photo, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. gestures prior to the team's NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in East Rutherford, N.J. Two people familiar with the blockbuster trade say the Cleveland Browns have agreed to acquire Beckham from the Giants. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns bolstered an already promising offense with the reported blockbuster acquisition of superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants on Tuesday.

Art Stapleton of The Record provided finalized details of the deal early Wednesday:

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Browns' offer beat out interest from other teams, including the San Francisco 49ers, for the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Beckham, whose five-year, $90 million contract extension signed with the Giants last August begins this season, is now seeking "added money without adding new years" to the deal, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 26-year-old LSU product tallied 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns across 12 appearances for the Giants last season. He missed the final four games with a quad injury.

Beckham, who was limited to four games in 2017 because of a fractured ankle, had opened his career in New York with three consecutive seasons of at least 90 receptions, 1,300 receiving yards and 10 scores.

Although his name had popped up in the rumor mill over the past couple of years, even he was caught off guard when a trade with Cleveland became a reality.

"Wow," he wrote in a text to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Beckham is set to join a group of targets in Cleveland that also features fellow wide receivers Jarvis Landry, his college teammate with the Tigers, and Antonio Callaway, as well as tight end David Njoku, which should make franchise quarterback Baker Mayfield a happy man.

Add in a running game that could feature Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, and Cleveland possesses one of the most dynamic playmaking groups in the NFL, at least on paper.

This indicates the Browns, who own the league's longest playoff drought at 16 years and haven't won a postseason game since the 1994 season, are prepared to make a serious push in 2019.

