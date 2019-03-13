NFL Rumors: Browns Sign Demetrius Harris After Odell Beckham Jr. Trade

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns and free-agent tight end Demetrius Harris reportedly came to terms on a two-year contract Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Harris is the latest addition to Cleveland's potent offense after it agreed to acquire wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants on Tuesday for safety Jabrill Peppers, the No. 17 pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft and the No. 95 overall pick in the third round of this April's draft.

Harris spent his first five NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs as a backup to Travis Kelce.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.