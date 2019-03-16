Kevin Durant Won't Play in Warriors vs. Thunder Because of Ankle Injury

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - MARCH 05: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Boston Celtics during an NBA basketball game at ORACLE Arena on March 5, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant will be sidelined for a second consecutive game due to an ankle injury.

Per Mark Medina of the Mercury News, Durant won't play Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder

The good news is Durant's injury likely won't be a long-term problem. Per ESPN's Nick Friedell, head coach Steve Kerr said the two-time NBA Finals MVP will "most likely" return Monday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Durant injured his ankle in a 115-111 loss to the Phoenix Suns on March 10. He sat out Wednesday's win over the Houston Rockets

While the Warriors are better equipped than any team in the league to deal with an injury to a player of Durant’s caliber seeing how they still have Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins, they are much more vulnerable with No. 35 sidelined.

He is averaging 27.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game this season. 

Look for the Warriors to continue relying on Splash Brothers guards Curry and Thompson to carry the offense while Durant is out. Andre Iguodala, Jonas Jerebko and Alfonzo McKinnie figure to see more playing time as well.  

Related

    Should the Lakers Keep Lonzo?

    He's the closest thing LeBron has to a sidekick, but he may make more sense as the way to get AD to LA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Should the Lakers Keep Lonzo?

    He's the closest thing LeBron has to a sidekick, but he may make more sense as the way to get AD to LA

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking 2019's Top 25 NBA Free Agents 💰

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Ranking 2019's Top 25 NBA Free Agents 💰

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Hield Showing Up Boogie Trade Haters

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Hield Showing Up Boogie Trade Haters

    Leo Sepkowitz
    via Bleacher Report

    Draymond on Fan Interactions: 'Misery Loves Company'

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Draymond on Fan Interactions: 'Misery Loves Company'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report