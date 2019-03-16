Kevin Durant Won't Play in Warriors vs. Thunder Because of Ankle Injury

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant will be sidelined for a second consecutive game due to an ankle injury.

Per Mark Medina of the Mercury News, Durant won't play Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The good news is Durant's injury likely won't be a long-term problem. Per ESPN's Nick Friedell, head coach Steve Kerr said the two-time NBA Finals MVP will "most likely" return Monday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Durant injured his ankle in a 115-111 loss to the Phoenix Suns on March 10. He sat out Wednesday's win over the Houston Rockets.

While the Warriors are better equipped than any team in the league to deal with an injury to a player of Durant’s caliber seeing how they still have Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins, they are much more vulnerable with No. 35 sidelined.

He is averaging 27.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game this season.

Look for the Warriors to continue relying on Splash Brothers guards Curry and Thompson to carry the offense while Durant is out. Andre Iguodala, Jonas Jerebko and Alfonzo McKinnie figure to see more playing time as well.