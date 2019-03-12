LeBron James Dominant as Lakers Cruise Past Lauri Markkanen, Bulls

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

LeBron James had 36 points and 10 rebounds and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 24 points off the bench as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Chicago Bulls 123-107 on Tuesday at the United Center in Chicago.

Robin Lopez scored 20 points for the 19-50 Bulls, who have now lost five of their last six games. Lauri Markkanen added 11 points.

The 31-36 Lakers broke a five-game losing skid.

What's Next?

The Lakers will play the second matchup of their five-game road trip against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. The Bulls will visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

