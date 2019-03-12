LeBron James Dominant as Lakers Cruise Past Lauri Markkanen, Bulls

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 13, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 12: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks the ball against the Chicago Bulls on March 12, 2019 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

LeBron James had 36 points and 10 rebounds and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 24 points off the bench as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Chicago Bulls 123-107 on Tuesday at the United Center in Chicago.

Robin Lopez scored 20 points for the 19-50 Bulls, who have now lost five of their last six games. Lauri Markkanen added 11 points.

The 31-36 Lakers broke a five-game losing skid.

                       

What's Next?

The Lakers will play the second matchup of their five-game road trip against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. The Bulls will visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Russ Fined $25K for Dispute

    NBA fines Westbrook for 'directing profanity and threatening language to a fan'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Russ Fined $25K for Dispute

    NBA fines Westbrook for 'directing profanity and threatening language to a fan'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Jazz Permanently Ban Fan

    Jazz announce they’ve banned fan who ‘engaged in the inappropriate interaction’ with Russ

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jazz Permanently Ban Fan

    Jazz announce they’ve banned fan who ‘engaged in the inappropriate interaction’ with Russ

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Austin Rivers: Length, Quickness Key to Guarding Steph

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Austin Rivers: Length, Quickness Key to Guarding Steph

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Shaq Buys Kid Music Equipment at Guitar Center

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Shaq Buys Kid Music Equipment at Guitar Center

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report