James Dolan: Heckling Knicks Fan Banned from MSG for Life, Calls It an 'Ambush'March 12, 2019
New York Knicks owner James Dolan went on The Michael Kay Show Tuesday (h/t Andrew Marchand of the New York Post) and said the fan who implored him to "sell the team" following New York's 102-94 home loss to the Sacramento Kings on Mar. 9 has been banned from Madison Square Garden for life.
Dolan also called the confrontation an "ambush" and that he "shouldn't have taken the bait" from the fan.
Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic also provided more details from Dolan regarding the owner's decision:
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The Knicks fan James Dolan kicked out from MSG this weekend has been banned from the arena, Dolan says. He says he intended to bring him back and schmooze him but now says he thinks the fan made a pre-meditated confrontation with him so he's now banned. Dolan says he was ambushed
Dolan doesn't foresee changing his mind:
The Michael Kay Show @TMKSESPN
"I can't see letting him back in." -@nyknicks owner James Dolan regarding the fan that he banned from MSG. Listen on @ESPNNY98_7FM or https://t.co/TQjEqqUd1g.
