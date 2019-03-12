James Dolan: Heckling Knicks Fan Banned from MSG for Life, Calls It an 'Ambush'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 12, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 4: Owner James L. Dolan of the New York Knicks smiles at the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on January 4, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

New York Knicks owner James Dolan went on The Michael Kay Show Tuesday (h/t Andrew Marchand of the New York Post) and said the fan who implored him to "sell the team" following New York's 102-94 home loss to the Sacramento Kings on Mar. 9 has been banned from Madison Square Garden for life.

Dolan also called the confrontation an "ambush" and that he "shouldn't have taken the bait" from the fan.

Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic also provided more details from Dolan regarding the owner's decision:

Dolan doesn't foresee changing his mind:

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Dolan: LeBron Never Wanted to Play for Knicks

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Dolan: LeBron Never Wanted to Play for Knicks

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Russ Fined $25K for Dispute

    NBA fines Westbrook for 'directing profanity and threatening language to a fan'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Russ Fined $25K for Dispute

    NBA fines Westbrook for 'directing profanity and threatening language to a fan'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Jazz Fan to File Lawsuit Against Russ After Dispute

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jazz Fan to File Lawsuit Against Russ After Dispute

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Jazz Permanently Ban Fan

    Jazz announce they’ve banned fan who ‘engaged in the inappropriate interaction’ with Russ

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jazz Permanently Ban Fan

    Jazz announce they’ve banned fan who ‘engaged in the inappropriate interaction’ with Russ

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report