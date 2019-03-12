James Dolan: Heckling Knicks Fan Banned from MSG for Life, Calls It an 'Ambush'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

New York Knicks owner James Dolan went on The Michael Kay Show Tuesday (h/t Andrew Marchand of the New York Post) and said the fan who implored him to "sell the team" following New York's 102-94 home loss to the Sacramento Kings on Mar. 9 has been banned from Madison Square Garden for life.

Dolan also called the confrontation an "ambush" and that he "shouldn't have taken the bait" from the fan.

Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic also provided more details from Dolan regarding the owner's decision:

Dolan doesn't foresee changing his mind:

