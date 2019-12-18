Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns Won't Play vs. Pelicans Due to Knee Injury

Kyle Newport
December 18, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 10: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves stands for the National Anthem before the game against the Denver Nuggets on November 10, 2019 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Sherman/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders said center Karl-Anthony Towns will not play in Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans because of a knee injury, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

After making it through his first three years without missing a game, Towns ran into some health issues last season. He missed a pair of games coming out of the All-Star break after suffering a concussion in a car crash, and he later missed a game in early March due to a knee injury.

The 24-year-old is averaging 26.5 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 23 appearances this season.

While the Timberwolves (10-15) are attempting to reach the playoffs for the second time in three years, Towns' long-term health has to be the top priority in Minnesota. 

After signing the big man to a five-year, $190 million extension in September 2018, it's imperative that the team doesn't risk a serious injury to its franchise cornerstone.  

Minnesota would likely turn to Jordan Bell and Gorgui Dieng at the five should Towns extended miss time.    

