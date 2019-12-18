Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns Won't Play vs. Pelicans Due to Knee Injury

David Sherman/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders said center Karl-Anthony Towns will not play in Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans because of a knee injury, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

After making it through his first three years without missing a game, Towns ran into some health issues last season. He missed a pair of games coming out of the All-Star break after suffering a concussion in a car crash, and he later missed a game in early March due to a knee injury.

The 24-year-old is averaging 26.5 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 23 appearances this season.

While the Timberwolves (10-15) are attempting to reach the playoffs for the second time in three years, Towns' long-term health has to be the top priority in Minnesota.

After signing the big man to a five-year, $190 million extension in September 2018, it's imperative that the team doesn't risk a serious injury to its franchise cornerstone.

Minnesota would likely turn to Jordan Bell and Gorgui Dieng at the five should Towns extended miss time.