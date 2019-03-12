Cowboys Rumors: Cole Beasley to Leave DAL, Sign 4-Year, $29M Bills Contract

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2019

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley runs against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half in an NFL divisional football playoff game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills are addressing the wide receiver position in a big way during free agency.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL.com, the team is signing former Dallas Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley to a four-year, $29 million deal:

That report came just shortly after Adam Caplan of ESPN reported the team was also signing wide receiver John Brown to a three-year, $27 million deal.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

