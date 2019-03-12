Cowboys Rumors: Cole Beasley to Leave DAL, Sign 4-Year, $29M Bills Contract

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills are addressing the wide receiver position in a big way during free agency.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL.com, the team is signing former Dallas Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley to a four-year, $29 million deal:

That report came just shortly after Adam Caplan of ESPN reported the team was also signing wide receiver John Brown to a three-year, $27 million deal.

