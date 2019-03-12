Le'Veon Bell Rumors: Colts Not Pursuing Ex-Steelers RB in Free Agency

Bill Wippert/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts are not pursuing free-agent running back Le'Veon Bell, according to Pro Football Talk.

In December, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reported Bell had "his eyes on" the Colts as a potential destination in free agency after sitting out all season following a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bell made his interest in sharing a backfield with Andrew Luck known back in November:

Indianapolis made sense for Bell, as Over The Cap noted the Colts had the most cap space in the NFL entering free agency.

Bell made three Pro Bowls as a member of the Steelers, proving his value as both a runner and a pass-catcher. In his most recent season, he ran for 1,291 yards, added 655 receiving yards and scored 11 total touchdowns in 2017.

The numbers he put up in Pittsburgh put him in elite territory. He has three seasons with 75-plus receptions as a running back.

However, Indianapolis is set with its current stable of running backs. Marlon Mack (908 yards, nine touchdowns, 4.7 yards per carry in 2018) and Nyheim Hines (314 rushing yards, 425 receiving yards and four total touchdowns as a rookie) provided the Colts with a solid one-two punch last year.

Even without Indianapolis, Bell appears to have plenty of interest around the league. ESPN's Josina Anderson (h/t 247Sports' Dave Biddle) noted the New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills are all in the mix. ESPN's Chris Mortensen (h/t Rotoworld's Evan Silva) added that the San Francisco 49ers are also interested, although the Jets are viewed as the favorites.