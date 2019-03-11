Le'Veon Bell Tweets He's 'Sooooo Torn Right Now' Ahead of NFL Free Agency

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2019

FILE - This file photo from Dec. 17, 2017, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) as he runs the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh. The running back is fresh heading into Sunday's playoff game against Jacksonville. Bell only had 15 carries in the teams' first meeting this season. (AP Photo/Don Wright, FILE)
Don Wright/Associated Press

Le'Veon Bell is about to get big money in free agency, but he must first decide on a team. This apparently isn't the easiest decision for the former Pittsburgh Steelers running back:

Bell sat out all of 2018 rather than play a second consecutive season under the franchise tag. He now gets to hit the open market and choose his team for the first time in his professional career.  

