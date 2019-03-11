Kenny Vaccaro, Titans Agree to New 4-Year Contract Worth Reported $26M

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans agreed to a new multiyear deal with safety Kenny Vaccaro, retaining one of the biggest names on the safety market.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the contract is for four years and $26 million. The Titans also announced the release of safety Johnathan Cyprien, who spent the last two seasons with the team.

Vaccaro, 28, signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Titans in August. He recorded 58 tackles and one interception while appearing in 13 games.