Report: Frank Gore, Bills Agree to 1-Year, $2M Contract After 1 Year on Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills will reportedly be signing veteran running back Frank Gore to a one-year, $2 million contract, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Per Schefter, Gore and Bills starting running back LeSean McCoy are "very close" and now will provide a one-two punch in Buffalo's backfield, though that backfield is getting up there in years:

Gore started 14 games last season for the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins. He can officially sign his deal when the new league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Gore was excellent in 2018, his lone year in Miami, rushing 156 times for 722 yards while splitting backfield duties with Kenyan Drake. That earned him a grade of 81.4 from Pro Football Focus, an impressive 11th among running backs.

McCoy, meanwhile, had his struggles last season, rushing for just 514 yards and three scores in 14 games, easily his worst season as a pro. His average of 3.2 yards per carry was the lowest mark of his career by nearly a full yard, and his 62.2 grade from Pro Football Focus was just 55th at his position.

Buffalo's offensive line didn't do McCoy many favors, however, ranking 26th during the regular season, per Michael Renner of PFF. The state of that line will be a major key for the success of players like McCoy and Gore next season.

And with another solid year, Gore could make history. He's chasing NFL legend Barry Sanders for third overall on the NFL all-time rushing list:

Gore is within striking distance, and while he'll be expected to be the clear No. 2 in Buffalo, catching Sanders is within reason. Catching the New England Patriots in the AFC East is another story, but regardless, Gore will improve Buffalo's backfield depth.