Lions Rumors: Justin Coleman to Sign Contract to Make Him Highest-Paid Nickel CB

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions finished a middling 16th in the league in points allowed during the 2018 season but are reportedly bolstering their secondary with an eye on improvement in 2019.

On Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the NFC North team is "closing in on a deal" with cornerback Justin Coleman that would make the Tennessee product the highest-paid nickel back in the NFL.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the deal is for four years and $36 million.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times noted the Seattle Seahawks signed restricted free agent cornerback Akeem King in part because they expected Coleman to receive "a significant raise" and sign elsewhere.

Coleman played the 2015 and 2016 seasons with the New England Patriots, earning a Super Bowl ring and tallying 29 combined tackles and eight passes defended in his two years with the AFC powerhouse.

Seattle traded for him prior to the 2017 season, and he saw significantly more playing time when he beat out Jeremy Lane for a starting role. He played all 16 games in each of the last two years and posted 42 total tackles, two interceptions, 1.5 sacks and nine passes defended in 2017 and 55 total tackles, one interception, 0.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and 10 passes defended in 2018.

Going to Detroit will give him the chance to play for head coach Matt Patricia again. Patricia was the defensive coordinator for the Patriots when Coleman was in New England.