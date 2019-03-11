Harlem Heat to Be Inducted into WWE Hall of Fame's Class of 2019

WWE

Booker T is a five-time-five-time-five-time-five-time-five-time WCW world champion.

Now, he's a two-time-two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

WWE announced Monday that Harlem Heat, the WCW tag team comprised of Booker and his brother, Stevie Ray, are the latest inductees to the 2019 Hall of Fame class.

Booker T will join Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels as the only two-time Hall of Famers in WWE history. Michaels was previously named to the 2019 Hall of Fame as a member of D-Generation X, giving him two-time honors.

