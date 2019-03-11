Harlem Heat to Be Inducted into WWE Hall of Fame's Class of 2019

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2019

WWE

Booker T is a five-time-five-time-five-time-five-time-five-time WCW world champion.

Now, he's a two-time-two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

WWE announced Monday that Harlem Heat, the WCW tag team comprised of Booker and his brother, Stevie Ray, are the latest inductees to the 2019 Hall of Fame class.

Booker T will join Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels as the only two-time Hall of Famers in WWE history. Michaels was previously named to the 2019 Hall of Fame as a member of D-Generation X, giving him two-time honors.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Biggest Winners and Losers from Fastlane 👍👎

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Biggest Winners and Losers from Fastlane 👍👎

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    WrestleMania 35 Predictions After Fastlane

    WWE logo
    WWE

    WrestleMania 35 Predictions After Fastlane

    The Doctor Chris Mueller
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Fastlane Perfectly Sets Up Bryan vs. Kofi for WM

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Why Fastlane Perfectly Sets Up Bryan vs. Kofi for WM

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    WWE Fastlane Highlights and Low Points

    WWE logo
    WWE

    WWE Fastlane Highlights and Low Points

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report