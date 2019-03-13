Top Offseason Priorities for NBA's 10 Worst Teams

10 of 10

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

No, the Lakers aren't technically among the NBA's 10 worst teams in terms of winning percentage. But they're close enough, and you'd rather read about them than the Charlotte Hornets or Orlando Magic, right?

There's a way to frame the Lakers' squandered 2018-19 season that absolves the braintrust of Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka for misfiring on virtually every move since they acquired LeBron James. You have to make the case that the real juggernaut construction was always meant to begin in the summer of 2019.

That's a tough argument to pull off with a straight face, largely because it requires accepting the Lakers' decision to waste what might be one of James' final seasons as a true superstar. The guy is 34 and has obscene mileage on his odometer. Nothing lasts forever.

But if we embrace that mindset, the one-year deals for ill-fitting vets are slightly more excusable. The Lakers' 2019-20 books include James' max salary, $5 million for Luol Deng (waived via the stretch provision) and rookie-scale deals for six other players, which comes out to $65.8 million in salary. L.A.'s slate is largely clean going forward.

Anthony Davis must be the Lakers' primary target, and acquiring him will likely cost at least four of the aforementioned rookie-scale players. Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma will probably be gone at a minimum.

That'll leave a bare-bones roster, which Johnson and Pelinka will have to enrich with veteran talent. There's no point in focusing on youth ahead of James' age-35 season. This is where the concept of Lakers exceptionalism (which has made the organization desirable despite mismanagement and loads of recent losing) will have to do the heavy lifting.

The Lakers will need shooting around James and Davis to make this work. A supporting cast of playmakers predictably fell short this season. Danny Green, Nikola Mirotic, Bojan Bogdanovic and JJ Redick should all be targets if Klay Thompson isn't interested in leaving Golden State.

Landing Davis won't be enough on its own. The Lakers have to validate their plan to this point by constructing a true contender in one summer. Otherwise, Johnson and Pelinka will be saddled with one of the great screwups in league history.

Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of NBA.com, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball Reference and accurate through games played Tuesday, March 12. Salary and cap-hold information via Basketball Insiders.