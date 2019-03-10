Raiders Rumors: Johnathan Hankins Agrees to 2-Year Contract to Stay with Oakland

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2019

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Johnathan Hankins #90 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates after a play against the San Francisco 49ers during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders will keep one of their key players from hitting free agency after agreeing to a two-year deal with defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins on Sunday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. 

Hankins played 15 games for the Raiders last season, starting 14, and finished the year with 36 tackles. His four tackles for loss tied for third on the team.

Re-signing Hankins was a key move to secure depth on the defensive line:

The soon-to-be 27-year-old had been an impact player with the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts before signing a one-year deal with Oakland in September. He quickly became an important part of the defense, ranking second among Raiders defensive linemen in snaps, per Pro Football Reference.

Although the defense struggled overall last season, allowing the most points in the NFL, Hankins was a reliable player, especially against the run.

If the team can add more pass-rushers on the outside this offseason, he will have even more room inside to operate and could have a more productive 2019 season.

In any case, the 2013 second-round pick has proved he can make a difference and will try to help the Raiders improve upon their 4-12 record from 2018.

