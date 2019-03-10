Babe Ruth's Last Surviving Daughter, Julia Ruth Stevens, Dies at Age 102

ERIC RISBERG/Associated Press

Julia Ruth Stevens, daughter of Hall of Famer Babe Ruth, died Saturday. Stevens, 102, was Ruth's last surviving daughter.

Stevens' son Tom confirmed her death Sunday, per the Associated Press (via USA Today): "She lived such a full, interesting life. She was an ambassador for Babe Ruth."

Stevens was 12 when Ruth married her mother in 1929 and formally adopted her.

Although Ruth spent 15 years and won four World Series titles with the New York Yankees, Stevens made her allegiances clear when she donned a Boston Red Sox jersey and threw out the first pitch for a July 12, 2015, matchup between the two teams.

Ruth retired after the 1935 season and died in 1948. Following his death, Stevens helped carry on his legacy, particularly through the Babe Ruth Baseball league. She donated a portion of the money earned from his image rights to the league.

"As long as there is baseball, Daddy's name is always going to be mentioned. He was one of a kind," Stevens said, per the AP. "My goal in life is to keep his name alive. He was a wonderful father and I remember him as that and just not as a baseball player."