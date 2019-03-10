Report: Raiders Agree to Trade Kelechi Osemele to Jets After Antonio Brown Deal

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders have agreed to trade veteran offensive guard Kelechi Osemele to the New York Jets, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Josina Anderson reported Sunday.

The move comes after the Raiders acquired wide receiver Antonio Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

Osemele is under contract for two more seasons and will count for $10.2 million against the salary cap in 2019, according to Over the Cap. The Raiders will receive all of that money back in the form of cap savings.

Shedding Osemele's contract was likely a motivating factor for Oakland, which immediately gave Brown a restructured contract following the reported trade. According to Florio, Brown will get a little over $30.1 million fully guaranteed over the next three years, and he'll receive up to $54.1 million, per Schefter.

The Raiders can't officially trade Osemele until the NFL's 2019 league year begins March 13.

The 29-year-old appeared in 11 games for the Raiders in 2018. He missed five games because of knee and toe injuries, and his absence was apparently a bone of contention between him and the team, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken.

The Jets are buying low on Osemele. He was a Pro Bowler in 2016 and 2017 and earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2016.

Entering this offseason, the Jets needed to make upgrades to their offensive line. According to Football Outsiders, they finished 32nd in adjusted line yards and 18th in adjusted sack rate. The addition of Osemele should improve New York's run-blocking in particular.

The Jets have $92.4 million in available cap space as well, per Over the Cap, so absorbing Osemele's contract doesn't put a serious dent in their spending flexibility.

If things go poorly, then New York's investment in Osemele doesn't have to extend into 2020. None of the $11.7 million he's due to make in the final year of his deal would count against the cap were the Jets to release or trade him.