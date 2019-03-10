Damien Woody After Antonio Brown Contract: Some Guys Value Money over Rings

Tom O'Connor/Getty Images

Antonio Brown is going from the Pittsburgh Steelers, an organizational bastion of consistency that's perennially in the playoff conversation, to the Oakland Raiders, who are the antithesis of all of those words.

Former NFL offensive lineman Damien Woody responded to Brown critics Sunday, noting that some players are playing more for the bottom line than Super Bowl glory:

The Raiders agreed to trade a third- and fifth-round pick to Pittsburgh for Brown early Sunday morning. As part of the deal, the Raiders reworked Brown's deal to pay him up to $54.1 million with $30.1 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Brown had no guaranteed money remaining on his contract in Pittsburgh.

