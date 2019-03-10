Damien Woody After Antonio Brown Contract: Some Guys Value Money over Rings

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 10, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NC - FEBRUARY 17: NFL player, Antonio Brown smiles and laughs during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game on February 17, 2019 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Tom O'Connor/NBAE via Getty Images)
Tom O'Connor/Getty Images

Antonio Brown is going from the Pittsburgh Steelers, an organizational bastion of consistency that's perennially in the playoff conversation, to the Oakland Raiders, who are the antithesis of all of those words.

Former NFL offensive lineman Damien Woody responded to Brown critics Sunday, noting that some players are playing more for the bottom line than Super Bowl glory:

The Raiders agreed to trade a third- and fifth-round pick to Pittsburgh for Brown early Sunday morning. As part of the deal, the Raiders reworked Brown's deal to pay him up to $54.1 million with $30.1 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Brown had no guaranteed money remaining on his contract in Pittsburgh. 

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

