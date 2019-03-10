Damien Woody After Antonio Brown Contract: Some Guys Value Money over Rings

Damien Woody After Antonio Brown Contract: Some Guys Value Money over RingsMarch 10, 2019
Antonio Brown is going from the Pittsburgh Steelers, an organizational bastion of consistency that's perennially in the playoff conversation, to the Oakland Raiders, who are the antithesis of all of those words.
Former NFL offensive lineman Damien Woody responded to Brown critics Sunday, noting that some players are playing more for the bottom line than Super Bowl glory:
Damien Woody @damienwoody
I hate to break it to some of you ppl out there being salty over AB’s power play but I can tell u some guys value the money over ‘rings’. As one player told me during my career...”that ring won’t pay a single bill after I’m done” 🤷🏾♂️
Aditi Kinkhabwala @AKinkhabwala
@damienwoody Had an agent say to me once: “F* the Super Bowl, f* the Hall of Fame. The only people X has to worry about are his kids and his mother.” Everybody plays the game for a different reason. Not our place to judge someone else’s motivations, is it?
The Raiders agreed to trade a third- and fifth-round pick to Pittsburgh for Brown early Sunday morning. As part of the deal, the Raiders reworked Brown's deal to pay him up to $54.1 million with $30.1 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Brown had no guaranteed money remaining on his contract in Pittsburgh.
