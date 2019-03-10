WWE Fastlane 2019: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

We are still several weeks away from WrestleMania 35 April 7, so WWE Fastlane is here to hold us over until the biggest pay-per-view of the year.

Let's take a look at what you need to know about Sunday's event.

Venue: Quicken Loan Arena in Cleveland

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (main show), 6 p.m. ET (Kickoff)

How to Watch: WWE Network

Fastlane Card

Here is a full rundown of the Fastlane 2019 card, according to WWE.com:

The Revival vs. Roode and Gable vs. Black and Ricochet (Raw Tag Team Championships)

Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch (If Becky Lynch wins, she earns a spot in the Raw women's title match at WrestleMania 35)

The Shield vs. Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin

Daniel Bryan vs. Kevin Owens (WWE Championship)

The Usos vs. The Miz and Shane McMahon (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Tamina (Women's Tag Team Championships)

Asuka vs. Mandy Rose (SmackDown Women's Championship)

Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade

PPV Live Stream

A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching Fastlane on WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:

Apple TV

Kindle Fire

Amazon Fire TV

PlayStation 3 and 4

Roku

Xbox 360 and Xbox One

Android devices with the WWE app

iOS devices with the WWE app

WWE.com

Panasonic Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

Sony Blu-ray devices and Smart TV

Windows 10 devices

Tivo

Kickoff Live Stream

Fastlane will have a standard one-hour kickoff special before the PPV goes live. Below is a list of places where you can stream the pre-show other than WWE Network:

WWE.com

WWE app

YouTube

Pheed

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Pinterest

Other Fastlane Thoughts

Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view might not seem like a big deal, but most of the match results will give us an idea of how the card for WrestleMania 35 will look.

This is also a chance for WWE management to throw us a few curveballs by booking some surprising outcomes to make next month's PPV even less predictable.

Becky Lynch winning her match with Charlotte to earn a spot in the Raw women's title bout at 'Mania seems like a foregone conclusion, but plans can always change.

As far as the title matches are concerned, few belts, if any, are expected to change hands. The Revival, Boss `n` Hug Connection and The Usos are all early in their respective tag title reigns, so the odds of any of them losing are slim.



Asuka seems like a lock against Mandy Rose and Daniel Bryan will likely retain the WWE Championship against Kevin Owens so he can face Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania.

The pre-show will see Andrade battle Rey Mysterio in what could be a show-stealing match. We will also see Xavier Woods and Big E take on Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev.

All WWE PPVs have the potential to be great, but it all comes down to how WWE books everything. If the fans don't like most of the decisions, it's going to be harder to get everyone excited for WrestleMania 35.