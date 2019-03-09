Match Card, Potential Spoilers, Picks and More for WWE Fastlane 2019March 9, 2019
Match Card, Potential Spoilers, Picks and More for WWE Fastlane 2019
Typically, Fastlane is one of WWE's most useless shows of the year, as most of the feuds heading into WrestleMania are set in stone. Few changes to the storylines, if any, tend to take place at Fastlane.
Thankfully, though, this year's event has enough stakes attached to the majority of the matches that Fastlane 2019 is justified and can have major effects on the WrestleMania card to follow.
While not every title is being defended, the WWE Championship, all three tag team titles and the SmackDown Women's Championship are on the line. There is also a match to determine who will challenge Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship at 'Mania on April 7.
All that is packaged along with The Shield's reunion to make Fastlane an event that may be worth investing in on Sunday.
Before the show goes down, let's put the matches under a magnifying glass and throw out some predictions and possible spoilers for what may happen at WWE Fastlane 2019.
Kickoff: The New Day vs. Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura
It's odd that WWE went with a match between The New Day and Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura for the kickoff of Fastlane, given how many other actual feuds are going on that have been pushed aside for this event.
Finn Balor, Braun Strowman and Elias on Raw, Samoa Joe vs. R-Truth on SmackDown, and more could have been booked. In fact, it would have made more sense for Rusev and Nakamura to face The Hardy Boyz, as they're the team they fought with on this week's SmackDown, not The New Day, who were absent from the show.
There must be a reason WWE decided to go with this illogical and random match, and if you have your tinfoil hat on, the conspiracy is in the promotional picture above.
Normally, all three members of The New Day are put on these images and it's left ambiguous as to which two will compete in any given match, but WWE has already made it official that Big E and Xavier Woods will represent the team at Fastlane.
This coincides with how Kofi Kingston was passed over for the WWE Championship match, which may mean the entire purpose of this segment will be just to remind fans that Kingston was screwed.
There may be literally no other goal in mind other than to call attention to the lack of Kingston, in which case Rusev and Nakamura are only here to be heels who can lose and eat up some time. It's a role any team like The Colons or SAnitY could have played.
Don't be surprised if this is less of a match and more of a promotional tactic to get the commentary team to talk about Kingston for two segments of the night instead of just the WWE title match.
Pick: The New Day wins.
Kickoff: Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio
Ignoring house shows and sticking strictly to television and pay-per-view outings, Andrade and Rey Mysterio have crossed paths six times so far, not counting the Royal Rumble.
These matches have had some variety to them, as three were singles bouts, one was a tag team affair and the most recent two were a Triple Threat and a Fatal 4-Way.
Funny enough, their win-loss record is currently even with two wins, two losses and two draws a piece, making this contest for the kickoff of Fastlane another rubber match between the two.
Curiously, WWE hasn't attached any stipulation to this, nor any stakes. It's just another match like any other and it's in the worst part of the night to be booked, as pre-show matches often get ignored.
Does that mean it's a throwaway fight and nothing more, or is this all going to actually lead somewhere with some significance?
Those are unknowns, but one thing is for sure: since Andrade was the one to take the pinfall loss in the Fatal 4-Way on SmackDown Live that earned Samoa Joe the United States Championship, a win here could certainly help undo that damage.
Offsetting that loss isn't the most important thing in the world and failing to take out Mysterio wouldn't destroy Andrade's career, but it wouldn't help to suffer two losses in a row like that and if WWE wishes to keep Andrade for the future, that should be taken into consideration.
Pick: Andrade wins.
Asuka vs. Mandy Rose for the SmackDown Women's Championship
For whatever reason, be it laziness, a lack of ideas or a misguided attempt to make her appearances feel special, Asuka spent the majority of 2019 so far sitting on the sidelines.
After Elimination Chamber was in the dust, it seemed WWE woke up and realized everyone had forgotten about The Empress of Tomorrow and that she should do something—anything—even if it wasn't going to be a big deal of a program.
Thus, the easiest booking strategy in the world happened with Mandy Rose scoring a pinfall over Asuka to suddenly shoot her straight to the top of the list of contenders, resulting in this match for Fastlane.
It's doubtful the game plan is to put the title on Rose. She's popular and clearly brings something to the table, but she's no Asuka.
This isn't the middle part of the year when WWE is in a lull and can play around with title reigns like when Jinder Mahal was given the WWE Championship. WrestleMania is the next event and the biggest names possible have to be given priority.
The smart bet on the SmackDown Women's Championship match is to assume Asuka retains the title and that Rose was set up predominantly to be fed to her to make her look good in preparation for whatever her match at WrestleMania will be.
Pick: Asuka retains the championship.
Triple Threat Match for the Raw Tag Team Championship
The Revival nearly lost the Raw Tag Team Championship this past Monday when Aleister Black and Ricochet had their numbers, until Chad Gable and Bobby Roode stepped in to ruin it all.
By attacking Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, Roode and Gable caused a disqualification, rendering Black and Ricochet unable to capture the titles. Obviously, this didn't sit well with the NXT Superstars, giving way to this Triple Threat match.
Since Gable and Roode lost to The Revival, who were about to lose to Black and Ricochet, it's logical to assume new champions will be crowned and the NXT duo will walk out of Fastlane with the belts on their shoulders, but that most likely won't be the case.
The inclusion of Roode and Gable in this match is the out WWE has created to allow The Revival to keep the titles while not pinning Black or Ricochet.
As bad as Dash and Dawson have been booked recently, they've at least been on television, whereas Roode and Gable went to the back of the line and haven't made much of a peep since dropping the titles. They obviously aren't the priority and they can be used as sacrificial lambs.
Plus, it would be strange for two of the top talent in NXT who also regularly appear on SmackDown to hold titles directly tied to the Raw roster, wouldn't it?
Watch out for Ricochet and Black to be the stars of this match, but to come up short after the current champions steal a victory by pinning either Roode or Gable.
Pick: The Revival retain the titles.
The Usos vs. Shane McMahon and the Miz for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship
The odds were stacked against The Miz and Shane McMahon to actually be a functioning tag team, but they managed to become champions by defeating The Bar at Royal Rumble.
Sadly, in their first defense at Elimination Chamber, they lost those belts to The Usos, who are now in their sixth reign as tag team champions in WWE.
Despite the supposed abolition of the automatic rematch clause, McMahon and The Miz have a shot to win back the titles here at Fastlane and to prove to their fathers that they aren't failures, according to this storyline.
It would be a shame if WWE played hot potato with these titles and only gave them to The Usos for a temporary swerve, just to put them back on McMahon and The Miz, particularly when Jimmy and Jey are quite obviously the superior team.
They have a better track record and this is their specialty, whereas The Miz and McMahon are a random pairing birthed out of pure storyline.
The lingering idea that they can split apart and set up a match of The Miz vs. McMahon at WrestleMania hovers over this fight with The Usos like a black cloud and it could be the driving force for their loss.
Meanwhile, The Usos would be much better off heading into the biggest show of the year with the titles in their possession so they can face a team like The Hardy Boyz and truly showcase the tag team division in a way that would make them proud.
Pick: The Usos retain the titles.
Women's Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Tamina
Bayley and Sasha Banks made history at Elimination Chamber by defeating five other teams to become the first-ever WWE women's tag team champions.
Now that they are holding the gold, they have targets on their backs that Nia Jax and Tamina have come barreling toward.
On paper, this makes sense, as Jax and Tamina are the biggest threats from a physical standpoint that the women's tag team division has to offer, so it's a good test to see if The Boss 'n' Hug Connection can withstand the pressures of being champions.
However, since these two teams already clashed inside the cage several weeks ago and Banks and Bayley came out on top, it's essentially a guarantee the babyfaces will be victorious yet again.
Banks and Bayley are the bigger stars, the more unified team and the ones WWE will want to market for WrestleMania as having a match against either Trish Stratus and Lita or The Bella Twins. Those two matches are the biggest ones possible right now, as opposed to anything with Jax and Tamina.
It'll be a hard fight, but in the end, Bayley and Banks will win the battle.
Pick: The Boss 'n' Hug Connection retain the titles.
Daniel Bryan vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship
There is so much buzz surrounding Kofi Kingston right now that if WWE doesn't go with him as the challenger for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, everyone with a brain will wonder who made such a stupid alternative call.
Luckily, it seems like this is the case, as Kingston was booked for Fastlane and replaced with Kevin Owens, who was probably going to be Daniel Bryan's challenger for WrestleMania in the original plans until KofiMania became a thing.
Because of those changes, WWE has painted itself into a corner where Bryan has to retain the WWE Championship here over Owens in order to maintain the proper feud for Kingston, or risk tainting everything by forcing Owens into the mix.
The money is in Kingston challenging Bryan for the belt, not Owens, and having a third party to make it a Triple Threat will water everything down, too.
As great as Owens is, he would only get in the way as a secondary babyface people could get behind rather than fully supporting Kingston in his quest to win the title, so Owens would default to a tweener role, which would hinder his recent babyface turn.
All reasonable signs point to Bryan keeping his title, by hook or by crook, with or without some assistance by his ringside companion Erick Rowan, in order to both protect Owens from looking too weak and to keep the Bryan vs. Kingston match alive.
Pick: Daniel Bryan retains the title.
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch
After countless changes to the Raw Women's Championship scene dating back to Survivor Series, some stability will finally be put in place when Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch square off at Fastlane.
The stipulation for this match is that if Flair wins, she stays the sole challenger for Ronda Rousey's title come WrestleMania. However, if Lynch is able to win, she'll be inserted into the match and the main event of WrestleMania will be a Triple Threat.
Lynch has quite the hill to climb, as she's dealing with an injury that has her hobbling around on one leg, which makes the story of her struggle to get the match she rightfully deserves as Royal Rumble winner all that more harrowing of a tale.
Everyone knows The Man has to somehow turn this into a Triple Threat one way or another, so she'll be the favorite to win, for sure, although that may not be an absolute guarantee.
WWE loves to throw fans for a loop and throw promises out the window in completely irrational or spontaneous ways. Just look at how this championship was vacated, set for a title match at Fastlane and given back to Rousey in the span of one hour this week.
There is a very good chance WWE swerves everyone by having Rousey attack both Flair and Lynch, causing a no-contest, rather than having Lynch beat Flair. Then, in a response to that, Stephanie McMahon will simply put Lynch in the match anyway as punishment to Rousey.
Place your bets on Lynch getting the win, but if you have the ability to hedge your bets with a draw, that might yield more fruitful results.
Pick: Becky Lynch wins.
The Shield vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley
Brothers fight, but they ultimately stand by each other's side when things get difficult, which is the story going on right now with the reformation of The Shield after Dean Ambrose fractured the group several months ago.
That aspect of the story is the one and only reason this match is happening, as it certainly has nothing to do with the random group of Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre, who are just three of the five heels to be causing some ruckus as of late.
Elias and Lio Rush have just as much tied into this feud, as do Braun Strowman and Finn Balor on the babyface side of things, but because the focal point is on The Shield, this is a six-man tag team match instead of a five-on-five brawl—and that's ignoring Kurt Angle's piece of this puzzle, too.
Since this is all over the place with missing elements and none of it really matters outside of seeing Ambrose teaming with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns again, there are only two ways this could possibly go down.
The easiest, simplest option is for The Shield to stand tall, vanquish their foes and send the audience home with a feel-good moment.
However, there's still a chance Ambrose isn't fully on-board with this reunion and turns on the team once more, setting up a match against Reigns for WrestleMania.
The possibility of Ambrose leaving soon could dictate which direction WWE goes, as there may be a plan in place to ship him off as a fan favorite people clamor to see come back or as a disgusting heel Reigns can beat and send packing.
Since those details of his potential exit are being kept hush, we simply don't know which of these two outcomes will take place, but enough work was done to bring the band back together that it might be worth going with the flow and not creating too many waves.
Pick: The Shield is victorious.
