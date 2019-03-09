Match Card, Potential Spoilers, Picks and More for WWE Fastlane 2019

9 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

Brothers fight, but they ultimately stand by each other's side when things get difficult, which is the story going on right now with the reformation of The Shield after Dean Ambrose fractured the group several months ago.

That aspect of the story is the one and only reason this match is happening, as it certainly has nothing to do with the random group of Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre, who are just three of the five heels to be causing some ruckus as of late.

Elias and Lio Rush have just as much tied into this feud, as do Braun Strowman and Finn Balor on the babyface side of things, but because the focal point is on The Shield, this is a six-man tag team match instead of a five-on-five brawl—and that's ignoring Kurt Angle's piece of this puzzle, too.

Since this is all over the place with missing elements and none of it really matters outside of seeing Ambrose teaming with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns again, there are only two ways this could possibly go down.

The easiest, simplest option is for The Shield to stand tall, vanquish their foes and send the audience home with a feel-good moment.

However, there's still a chance Ambrose isn't fully on-board with this reunion and turns on the team once more, setting up a match against Reigns for WrestleMania.

The possibility of Ambrose leaving soon could dictate which direction WWE goes, as there may be a plan in place to ship him off as a fan favorite people clamor to see come back or as a disgusting heel Reigns can beat and send packing.

Since those details of his potential exit are being kept hush, we simply don't know which of these two outcomes will take place, but enough work was done to bring the band back together that it might be worth going with the flow and not creating too many waves.

Pick: The Shield is victorious.

