Antonio Brown Trade Rumors: Raiders, Eagles 'Most Closely Linked' to Steelers WR

The Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly the two NFL teams "most closely linked" to a potential trade for Pittsburgh Steelers superstar wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported the update Saturday and noted "contractual hold-ups" are the biggest hurdle in the Raiders' effort to land the seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

The Steelers were closing in on an agreement to trade Brown to the Buffalo Bills late Thursday night before the wideout made it clear he wouldn't report to Buffalo if the deal was completed, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

So the Steelers were forced back to the drawing board as they try to end a saga that escalated when the receiver missed the team's Week 17 game after a rumored dispute with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Brown is one of the league's most dynamic playmakers. He recorded 104 receptions for 1,297 yards and a league-leading 15 touchdowns across 15 appearances in 2018. He's reached 100 catches and 1,000 yards in six consecutive seasons.

Yet, he's made his desire to leave Pittsburgh clear, and his antics have pushed the Steelers to at least seriously consider all offers for him this offseason.

Brown would give the Eagles a top-tier receiving trio alongside Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor, not to mention Zach Ertz, an elite pass-catching tight end.

The Raiders' need for weapons is far greater with Jordy Nelson the only proven wideout on the roster and tight end Jared Cook set to enter free agency.

Pittsburgh would likely prefer to complete a deal before March 17, when it will owe Brown a $2.5 million roster bonus, per Spotrac.

Whether Oakland or Philly is close enough to a deal to finalize it by then is unclear, though.