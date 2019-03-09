EPL Results: Saturday's Week 30 Scores, Updated 2019 Premier League Table

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester City put the pressure on Liverpool on Saturday in Week 30 of the 2018-19 Premier League season, while Tottenham Hotspur's domestic campaign further unravelled at Southampton.

The Citizens beat Watford 3-1, pushing their lead at the top of the table to four points. Liverpool will take on Burnley on Sunday.

Spurs lost 2-1 to Saints and now find themselves looking over their shoulder at Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea, who will all be in action on Sunday.

Here are Saturday's results:

Crystal Palace 1-2 Brighton

Cardiff 2-0 West Ham

Huddersfield 0-2 Bournemouth

Leicester 3-1 Fulham

Newcastle 3-2 Everton

Southampton 2-1 Tottenham

Manchester City 3-1 Watford

Premier League Standings (Games played, goal difference, points)

1. Manchester City 30, +58, 74

2. Liverpool 29, +49, 70

3. Tottenham Hotspur 30, +25, 61

4. Manchester United 29, +20, 58

5. Arsenal 29, +22, 57

6. Chelsea 28, +19, 56

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 29, +2, 43

8. Watford 30, -2, 43

9. West Ham United 30, -6, 39

10. Leicester 30, -4, 38

11. Everton 30, -1, 37

12. Bournemouth 30, -13, 37

13. Newcastle United 30, -9, 34

14. Crystal Palace 30, -5, 33

15. Brighton 29, -10, 33

16. Southampton 30, -16, 30

17. Burnley 29, -21, 30

18. Cardiff City 30, -30, 28

19. Fulham 30, -40, 17

20. Huddersfield Town 30, -38, 14

The Citizens landed the first blow at the top of the standings of Week 30, with the gap to the Reds now sitting at four points:

Raheem Sterling was the standout for the defending champions with a hat-trick, although the feat didn't come without controversy. The forward was clearly offside for the opener after the ball was deflected into his path by team-mate Sergio Aguero. However, the officials seemed to believe Aguero either hadn't touched the ball or that a Watford player had instead, and the goal was allowed to stand.

BT Sport's pundits couldn't believe it:

Spurs' defeat against Southampton added yet more tension to the race for the top four, opening the door for United, Arsenal and Chelsea to close the gap. The Red Devils and Gunners will do battle on Sunday, and if United win, they'll move level with Tottenham on points.

Harry Kane's opener seemed to have set the visitors on their way to a win until the 75th minute, when Yan Valery started a comeback that James Ward-Prowse completed with a sensational free-kick.

It was a good day for spectacular comebacks, as Newcastle got in on the fun against Everton:

The Toffees led 2-0 at half-time but there was some controversy involved, as goalkeeper Jordan Pickford could have been sent off after conceding a penalty for a tackle on Salomon Rondon that would've looked more at home in rugby's Six Nations Championship. Instead, he stayed on the pitch to save the resulting penalty from Matt Ritchie.

However, Rondon pulled a goal back before a late Ayoze Perez brace gave the Magpies a crucial win, putting six points between themselves and the relegation zone.