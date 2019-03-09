Vince Young Fired by Texas as Part-Time Development Officer Over Performance

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The University of Texas fired former Longhorns quarterback Vince Young from his part-time job as a development officer for the school on March 1.

According to Jim Vertuno of the Associated Press on Saturday, Young was fired for "poor performance and often being absent from work or not in touch with his supervisors."

On March 1, Young received a letter from the school informing him of his firing "for not demonstrating significant and sustained improvement in the performance of your job responsibilities and failing to maintain standards of conduct suitable and acceptable to the university."

The 35-year-old Young was hired by Texas in 2014 to the part-time role, which paid him $50,000 per year. His standing with the school first became tenuous in 2017, however.

Young was put on a work improvement plan in July 2017 and was given an Unacceptable Performance and Conduct reprimand in September 2017. On Feb. 15, Young was told that his firing was imminent "unless he could demonstrate a reason not to."

That notification came days after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated. Young was previously arrested for drunk driving in 2016 as well.

Young said his second drunk driving arrest was "just an allegation" and added that he planned to fight it in court:

In a response to Patrick Patterson, assistant vice president for the Longhorn Center for School Partnerships within the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement, Young wrote the following regarding the incident: "I have shown good faith toward my actions and gone beyond to maintain a level of sobriety wellbeing. Unfortunately, with walking a straight and narrow path, incidents occur out of one's control."

Patterson alleged in a letter that Young didn't notify the school about his arrest until after it was reported in the media and that he only did so by text.

Young is among the biggest football stars in University of Texas history, as he led the Longhorns to a historic win over USC in the 2006 Rose Bowl to win the national championship. Young was named the game's MVP, and it helped him get selected No. 3 overall by the Tennessee Titans in the 2006 NFL draft.

In five seasons with the Titans, Young was a two-time Pro Bowler and was named the 2006 Offensive Rookie of the Year. Young went 30-17 as a starter in Tennessee before joining the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011.

After one season in Philly, Young bounced around between the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns, but he never appeared in another regular-season game.