Raiders Rumors: Tyrell Williams, OAK Agree to Contract After Antonio Brown Trade

The Oakland Raiders are expected to sign free-agent wide receiver Tyrell Williams, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Williams spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 27-year-old receiver's best season came in 2016 when the Chargers' No. 1 receiver, Keenan Allen, went down with a torn ACL. In that season, Williams caught 69 balls for 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns—showing what he can do as a No. 1.

Following the 2018 season, Williams told Eric D. Williams that he saw himself as a No. 1 receiver.

With the Oakland Raiders, Williams will act as a No. 2 receiver behind Antonio Brown. The Raiders sent third- and fifth-round picks to the Steelers for Brown last week and agreed to a four-year contract with offensive tackle Trent Brown on Monday, per Schefter.

It's clear Oakland's organizational philosophy is going to be building an offense through free agency and trades, which means the team will likely focus on defense in April's draft.

The Raiders have three first-round picks after trading away Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper last year.