NBA Says Paul George Elbow to Jusuf Nurkic's Head Was Missed by Refs

Monty McCutchen, the NBA's vice president of referee development and training, acknowledged that the officiating crew for Thursday night's battle between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Portland Trail Blazers missed a call on Paul George's elbow to the head of Jusuf Nurkic late in the fourth quarter.

"We know we're going to be imperfect at times," McCutchen said on ESPN's The Jump on Friday. "And this is one of those times."

George was not whistled for a foul on the play. Per ESPN's Rachel Nichols, McCutchen does not believe the play warranted a flagrant foul but thinks the officials should've reviewed it:

