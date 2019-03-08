NBA Says Paul George Elbow to Jusuf Nurkic's Head Was Missed by Refs

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 8, 2019

PORTLAND, OR - MARCH 7: Jusuf Nurkic #27 of the Portland Trail Blazers shoots the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 7, 2019 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Monty McCutchen, the NBA's vice president of referee development and training, acknowledged that the officiating crew for Thursday night's battle between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Portland Trail Blazers missed a call on Paul George's elbow to the head of Jusuf Nurkic late in the fourth quarter.

"We know we're going to be imperfect at times," McCutchen said on ESPN's The Jump on Friday. "And this is one of those times."

George was not whistled for a foul on the play. Per ESPN's Rachel Nichols, McCutchen does not believe the play warranted a flagrant foul but thinks the officials should've reviewed it:

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    New NBA Power Rankings 📊

    📈 Biggest jump: Heat 📉 Biggest fall: Lakers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Power Rankings 📊

    📈 Biggest jump: Heat 📉 Biggest fall: Lakers

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Lonzo (Ankle) Not Close to Returning

    Walton says Zo could miss rest of the season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lonzo (Ankle) Not Close to Returning

    Walton says Zo could miss rest of the season

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Kobe: Simmons Needs a Jump Shot

    'I’m dead ass serious. Because if not, he will regret it when his career is over'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kobe: Simmons Needs a Jump Shot

    'I’m dead ass serious. Because if not, he will regret it when his career is over'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Sheed Named HS Hoops Head Coach

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Sheed Named HS Hoops Head Coach

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report