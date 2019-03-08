NFL Rumors: Eric Weddle Agrees to Rams Contract Amid Panthers Interest

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Six-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle wasn't out of work for long.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Friday that the 34-year-old has agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $12.5 million with the Los Angeles Rams. Earlier in the day, Rapoport noted that 11 teams made offers.

The Rams all but confirmed the move when they sent this tweet, referencing the safety's impressive facial hair:

Joseph Person of The Athletic tweeted that the Carolina Panthers inquired about Weddle but couldn't "make the numbers work."

The Baltimore Ravens released Weddle on Tuesday. He made the Pro Bowl in all three of his seasons in Baltimore, and the team finished top 10 in scoring defense each campaign. Last year, Weddle accrued 68 tackles for a defense that allowed the third-fewest rushing yards per attempts and net passing yards per attempt.

Although the 12-year veteran is on the back end of his career, the release was still surprising given his production. On Tuesday, Weddle spoke with Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun, who provided more insight on why the cut occurred:

Weddle noted that he was looking to make a decision quickly. "We'll probably take a couple of trips here in the next few days and make a decision," he told Zrebiec. "I'm in a great spot. The longer I wait, the teams are going to move on to the other guys."

Weddle did not wait long, and the first big name on a loaded free-agent safety list found a home for 2019. Matt Verderame of FanSided posted the most notable players:

As for Weddle, the Rams make a lot of sense. Dan Graziano of ESPN noted one important reason why prior to the official announcement:

Mike Clay of ESPN offered an X's-and-O's perspective:

Weddle joins a Rams team that finished 13-3 and won the NFC Championship before losing to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. L.A.'s title window is still open, giving Weddle a chance at making his first ever Super Bowl.