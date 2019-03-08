Eagles Rumors: Tevin Coleman '100%' on Philadelphia's Radar in Free Agency

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Running back Tevin Coleman is "100 percent" on the Philadelphia Eagles' radar with free agency looming at the start of the new league year, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo (via 97.5 The Fanatic).

Since being taken in the third round back in 2015, the 6'1", 210-pound back's numbers have continued to improve.

Coleman burst onto the scene in 2016 by racking up 941 yards from scrimmage and 11 total touchdowns. He has continued to build on that early success, rushing for a career-high 800 yards on 4.8 yards per carry in 2018, finding the end zone four times. He added 276 yards and five touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

It was Coleman's emergence as a capable No. 1 that helped the Falcons' running attack stay afloat despite losing starter Devonta Freeman to injury early on in the season.

With Coleman showing he can move the football on the ground and in the passing game, he has made himself a coveted asset in free agency.

Philadelphia figures to address the running back position this offseason, as veterans Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles are not currently under contract for 2019. Wendell Smallwood (364 rushing yards in 2018) and Josh Adams (511 yards) showed promise a season ago, but neither has much of a track record in the NFL to this point. Meanwhile, Corey Clement continues to rehab a knee injury suffered in December.

Free agency opens on March 13.