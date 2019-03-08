Founder of Spa in Robert Kraft Case Attended Donald Trump Super Bowl Party

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

In a strange twist to the solicitation scandal surrounding New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, the founder of the spa Kraft is alleged to have visited to pay for sexual favors attended the Super Bowl party thrown by Kraft's friend, President Donald Trump, in February.

According to the Miami Herald, 45-year-old Li Yang took a selfie with Trump at the Super Bowl party being held at his country club in West Palm Beach, Florida:

Trump and Yang, among others, watched as the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 to win Super Bowl LIII, which marked New England's sixth Super Bowl title.

Just a few weeks later, Kraft was charged with two misdemeanor counts of first-degree solicitation after he was allegedly caught on camera paying for and receiving oral and manual sex at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida, in January.

Yang is a Chinese entrepreneur who founded the spa as well as several others in South Florida. She sold Orchids of Asia Day Spa around 2013, however, and has not been charged with any crimes amid an anti-human trafficking operation, per the Miami Herald.

Yang's family still owns several spas in South Florida, and her Tokyo Day Spa branches reportedly were brought to the attention of police agencies in 2016 due to posts online alleging that sexual services were offered to customers.

While Yang refused to comment on her knowledge of the allegations, she said that she has not broken the law.

The Miami Herald noted that Yang has been visible at many Trump events since 2016, adding that she contributed $42,000 to the Trump Victory committee and $16,000 to Trump's presidential campaign.

Trump and Kraft are longtime friends who have both spoken about their respect for each other publicly. After Kraft was charged with solicitation of prostitution, Trump said he was "surprised" by the allegations and added that Kraft "denies" them.

In a statement, Kraft's spokesperson said they "categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity."

The 77-year-old Kraft is scheduled to appear in court on March 28, although his lawyer, Jack Goldberger, has argued that Kraft does not have to attend.