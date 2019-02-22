Donald Trump 'Surprised' by Robert Kraft Solicitation Charge

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

President Donald Trump was caught off guard by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft being charged with soliciting prostitution.

According to NBC News' Hallie Jackson (via colleague Monica Alba), Trump said that he was "surprised" by the news, but pointed out that Kraft "denies it."

Sports Illustrated provided video of Trump's comments:

According to ESPN.com, police said Kraft was charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution after he was twice videotaped paying for a sex act at a massage parlor in Jupiter, Florida. Kraft's spokesperson later said they "categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity."

The 77-year-old Kraft and 72-year-old Trump have both spoken publicly about their friendship over the years. Kraft has a home near Palm Beach, Florida, and he frequents Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach.

In January, Kraft noted that Trump called him every week for a year after his wife, Myra, died in 2011.

Along with the charge against him, Kraft could be subject to discipline by the NFL. The NFL acknowledged the situation in a statement, saying, "The NFL is aware of the ongoing law enforcement matter and will continue to monitor developments."

Kraft's spokesperson noted that Kraft "will not be commenting further" on the charge against him since it is a "judicial matter."

Kraft has owned the Patriots since 1994, and during that time the Pats have been the most successful franchise in major American sports with 10 Super Bowl appearances and six Super Bowl championships.