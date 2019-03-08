Andre Drummond Has Reportedly Been on Pistons' Trade Block over Last Few Seasons

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond has reportedly been on the trade block for the past few seasons.

According to Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press, Drummond could have been had "for the right price" in recent seasons despite the "narrative" that Pistons owner Tom Gores views Drummond as untouchable.

The two-time All-Star is enjoying arguably the best season of his career, averaging a career-high 17.6 points per game to go along with 15.1 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.7 steals for a Pistons team that holds the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference at 32-31.

Drummond, 25, has improved throughout his career, and he has worked especially hard at becoming a better free-throw shooter. After shooting under 42 percent from the charity stripe in each of his first five seasons, he shot 60.5 percent last season and is shooting 58.0 percent so far this season.

Yet the No. 9 overall pick in the 2012 draft is keenly aware of his uncertain status with the Pistons.

Per Ellis, Drummond said: "It's become a joke around my house now. My mom and sister both make fun of me now. Well, it looks like you're on trade block again. Where we going this year?"

Still, he added, "My goal is to win here."

Drummond is a two-time NBA rebounding leader and is in line to win his third rebounding title in four years. However, there is less emphasis on interior play than ever before in the NBA, and Drummond does little away from the basket.

However, the Pistons' success this season has been based largely on their play in the paint with Drummond and All-Star power forward Blake Griffin. Floor spacing might have been an issue in the past, but Griffin in particular has become more perimeter-oriented the last couple of years.

After next season, Drummond can opt out of his contract, though he might not want to since he'll make $28,751,775 for the 2020-21 season. Based on the threat that he may, however, he could be the subject of trade talks once again leading up to the 2019-20 season.