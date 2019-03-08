Antonio Brown Calls Reported Trade to Bills 'Fake News' on Instagram

Antonio Brown Calls Reported Trade to Bills 'Fake News' on InstagramMarch 8, 2019
In recent months, Antonio Brown has proven just as proficient at social media as he is at wide receiver. That trend continued late Thursday night when Brown aired his feelings in the comments.
The NFL reported on its official Instagram that the Buffalo Bills were "closing in" on a deal to acquire Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brown promptly commented "Fake news" with a siren emoji.
The report came from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who noted the Bills bested teams such as the Oakland Raiders, Washington Redskins and Tennessee Titans in pursuit of Brown.
Brown's future destination is mostly out of his hands considering he is under team control through 2021. The 30-year-old All-Pro officially asked for a trade from the Steelers last month. Following his request, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Steelers' original preference was to send Brown to an NFC team.
However, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said that where the team sent Brown depended most on who proposed the best compensation. Per Rapoport's reporting, the Bills seem to have been the highest bidders.
Ahead of Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Brown told USA Today, "I just want to win. Play with a team that's gonna win ... Doesn't matter where."
Should Brown become a Bill, he will bolster a depleted wide receiving corps that lacks a true No. 1 option and will be catching passes from a developing second-year quarterback in Josh Allen.
Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie added to his Instagram story "False alarm guys!!!" which Bradley Gelber of USA Today speculated has to do with Brown.
Bradley Gelber @BradleyGelber
#Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie sharing on his Instagram story that the Antonio Brown trade report is a, “False alarm guys!!!” https://t.co/RcyZ4vsUkS
While it doesn't seem certain we'll be seeing Brown in a Bills jersey next season, there were quite a few reactions to Rapoport's report all the same.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
That would be interesting. If that were the case, the #Bills would to go 20 and the #Steelers would go to 9 for a premier player. https://t.co/I2v1BHDASy
Evan Silva @evansilva
#Bills Josh Allen was the No. 1 overall fantasy QB in Weeks 12-17 last year. He just added Antonio Brown.
Jarrett Payton @paytonsun
AB’s Agent: Hey Man, we’re getting close on this deal with the #Bills... Antonio Brown: https://t.co/HGk2FxfDBN
Projected Bills Starters After Reported AB