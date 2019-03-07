Vince Carter Says He Wants to Return for 22nd NBA Season at Age 43

As he nears the end of his 21st NBA season, Vince Carter isn't ready to call it a career.

"I think I could stretch it out one more," the 42-year-old Atlanta Hawks swingman said on ESPN's Pardon The Interruption on Thursday. "At the end of the year, I usually assess from top to bottom to see how I'm feeling. And obviously opportunity, when the phone call rings and teams show interest, that's a good thing."

         

