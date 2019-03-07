Vince Carter Says He Wants to Return for 22nd NBA Season at Age 43

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

As he nears the end of his 21st NBA season, Vince Carter isn't ready to call it a career.

"I think I could stretch it out one more," the 42-year-old Atlanta Hawks swingman said on ESPN's Pardon The Interruption on Thursday. "At the end of the year, I usually assess from top to bottom to see how I'm feeling. And obviously opportunity, when the phone call rings and teams show interest, that's a good thing."

