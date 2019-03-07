NBA Executives: 'High Demand' D'Angelo Russell Could Earn $20M Per Year in FA

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell already earned his first All-Star Game nod this season with his impressive play, and he is reportedly on his way to a lofty paycheck as well.

Michael Scotto of The Athletic cited an Eastern Conference executive who said, "I think D'Angelo is worth around $20 million (annually). Is this payback time for the Nets? Will teams offer him the way they (Nets) did for Crabbe, Porter, and Johnson? I think he turned the corner. I think he has a chip on his shoulder."

A Western Conference executive added that Russell will "be in high demand and will get close to max with his overall improvement."

The Ohio State product is set to be a restricted free agent this coming offseason and has a qualifying offer just north of $9 million.

Russell is averaging 20.5 points, 6.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game behind 43.6 percent shooting from the field and 36.8 percent shooting from three-point range. He is a primary reason the Nets are tied with the Detroit Pistons for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference and in position to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2014-15 campaign.

While players such as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker and Anthony Davis figure to generate many of the headlines this coming offseason as teams look to add impact players via free agency or trade, Russell is someone who can be a franchise building block for teams that miss out on those names.

Those teams with their eye on Russell could also present the Nets with a difficult financial decision if they offer Russell a massive contract and gamble on his play this season continuing.

He is just 23 years old and has demonstrated immense improvement in 2018-19 with career-best marks in points, assists, field-goal percentage and three-point percentage. His performance this season is likely what the Los Angeles Lakers envisioned when they selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft.

Russell has thrived in Brooklyn, and a head-turning contract may waiting as a result.