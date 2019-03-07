Report: Rajon Rondo Won't Be Fined for Not Sitting on Lakers Bench vs. Nuggets

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo didn't sit by his teammates at the end of Wednesday night's game against the Denver Nuggets, but a courtside view of his team's 115-99 loss will be his only punishment.



ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported on Thursday that Rondo won't be fined or disciplined for his choice to sit away from the team's bench. Per McMenamin, Rondo met with Lakers president Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka for an internal discussion of the poor external perception.

"I've done it [before]," Rondo told McMenamin. "I've sat everywhere but the bench more than 40 seconds. But I guess when things aren't going well you can kind of continue to make up stories. But I never thought of it as a big deal. ... I don't think I have to explain myself as far as my relationship with the team, the players and the coaches."

During the ESPN broadcast, commentator Mark Jackson claimed Rondo's courtside seat proved the Lakers don't have a winning culture.

"That's unacceptable," he said. "Who's caring? Who's leading?"

After Wednesday night's loss, Rondo said, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, that he has sat away from his teammates "maybe eight, 10 times this year" and doesn't understand why it's a big deal now. However, the Lakers' 30-35 record and four-game losing streak have allowed for negative speculation about the team.

