Dawson Knox NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Buffalo Bills' Pick

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Natural hands-catcher with ideal size (6'4", 254 lbs) and the ability to make plays up the seam or on breaking routes; big catch radius to get the ball away from his body.

—Former high school quarterback who understands route concepts, timing and space.

—Owns zone routes in the middle of the field; makes himself a big target and works back to the quarterback.

—Routes are clean and athletic; throttles down well to transition and has explosive movements out of his breaks.

—Tough guy after the catch; looks to pick up yards with the ball in his hands and can run over tacklers.

—Effort blocker in run and pass games; has athleticism to mirror and the feet to get to the second level in the run game.

WEAKNESSES

—Raw prospect who needs time to develop but lacks top-end juice and agility.

—Limited production with no touchdowns in college and only 15 catches in 2018.

—Plays with his eyes over his toes too often and gets off-balanced.

—NFL clubs will have to consider his injury history; has been banged up a lot.

OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

OVERALL

Dawson Knox is a traits-based prospect who could be developed into a nice up-the-seam target and red-zone threat. While he's not as athletic as the other top tight ends in the class, he's fast enough to be a problem for defenses and has developmental upside.

GRADE: 6.75 (ROUND 2 — ROOKIE IMPACT/FUTURE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Greg Olsen