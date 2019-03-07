LeBron Passes Jordan on All-Time Scoring List, Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

LeBron James just passed Michael Jordan on the NBA's all-time scoring list. His 32,311 career points put him alone in fourth place all-time. Watch the video above for more about this milestone moment.

    

Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis and highlights on a daily basis. Connect to the NBA stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

